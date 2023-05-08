My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Surrealism and Sky!

“Lost and Forgotten” by Rhads

1/16/16: I first came across this painting by Artëm “Rhads” Chebokha on Ocean Reality‘s Facebook feed (from whence come many beautiful things), and I was instantly captivated.

Caught somewhere between dreams and the shapes we see in clouds, his paintings run the gamut from surrealism to realism, always with beautiful skies and lighting. I find their overall effect very pleasing. Although they are digital paintings, they feel much more organic to me. I can’t help thinking there’s a real canvas somewhere bearing the original of the painting above (and I can’t help wanting it!).

I wasn’t able to find out much about the artist, but his work is well represented on the usual art and social media sites: Instagram, Facebook, Behance, Deviantart, Society6, and the Russian site VK.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on "Repost: Surrealism and Sky!

  1. bcparkison
    May 8, 2023 at 7:59 am

    The fact that they are digital just makes them that more amazing. probably because i don’t understand how they are done..I understand brush and paint.

  2. BACK ROADS AND OTHER STORIES
    May 8, 2023 at 9:12 am

    So cool! His Facebook page has some of his music and videos of his art as well. https://www.facebook.com/therhads/about

