Repost: Surrealism and Sky!

1/16/16: I first came across this painting by Artëm “Rhads” Chebokha on Ocean Reality‘s Facebook feed (from whence come many beautiful things), and I was instantly captivated.

Caught somewhere between dreams and the shapes we see in clouds, his paintings run the gamut from surrealism to realism, always with beautiful skies and lighting. I find their overall effect very pleasing. Although they are digital paintings, they feel much more organic to me. I can’t help thinking there’s a real canvas somewhere bearing the original of the painting above (and I can’t help wanting it!).

I wasn’t able to find out much about the artist, but his work is well represented on the usual art and social media sites: Instagram, Facebook, Behance, Deviantart, Society6, and the Russian site VK.