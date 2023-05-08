Repost: Surrealism and Sky!

1/16/16: I first came across this painting by Artëm “Rhads” Chebokha on Ocean Reality‘s Facebook feed (from whence come many beautiful things), and I was instantly captivated.
Caught somewhere between dreams and the shapes we see in clouds, his paintings run the gamut from surrealism to realism, always with beautiful skies and lighting. I find their overall effect very pleasing. Although they are digital paintings, they feel much more organic to me. I can’t help thinking there’s a real canvas somewhere bearing the original of the painting above (and I can’t help wanting it!).
I wasn’t able to find out much about the artist, but his work is well represented on the usual art and social media sites: Instagram, Facebook, Behance, Deviantart, Society6, and the Russian site VK.
May 8, 2023 at 7:59 am
The fact that they are digital just makes them that more amazing. probably because i don’t understand how they are done..I understand brush and paint.
May 8, 2023 at 9:12 am
So cool! His Facebook page has some of his music and videos of his art as well. https://www.facebook.com/therhads/about
