Repost: Go Home, Pinterest, You Are Drunk!

pinterestyouaredrunk.com

pinterestyouaredrunk.com

1/23/16: In response to last week’s Etsomnia post, a new friend and reader generously directed me to the Tumblr Pinterest, You Are Drunk. When I finally came up for air after more hours cackling and hooting than I care to admit, I knew I had to share.

The premise is beautifully simple. Writers Jason Boyett, Nish Weiseth, and Sharideth Smith peruse Pinterest in search of WTFs, then post them with their own spot-on, pitch-perfect titles. Readers can submit pins, too.

Since there are nearly 500 pages (and, like all successful blogs these days, they are slow to load), if you’re looking for me, I’ll be over there. So, I predict, will you.

