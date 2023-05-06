My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Etsomnia™ 138: Kentucky Derpy

by 1 Comment

Perhaps the most meta Etsy item ever, a Derby hat… for your horse! By the always-wonderful MyBuddyBling

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

5/11/17: I am always amazed by how much hoopla the Kentucky Derby inspires. I get that it’s a long-honored tradition, with a deep tradition and culture, and I understand that truckloads of money changes hands over the race, but then the starting pistol goes off, and 1.59 minutes later, it’s over. Every single year, I think “Was that it?” Dopey, I know, but I’m surprised every time. I sometimes think it must be my childlike sense of wonder that you all like about me…

Anyway, last weekend’s Derby inspired loads of Etsy merch, so I thought it was worth a look around. Predictably, there was a quantity of Derby hats from good to good grief, but there was so much more!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

derp 4

He looks very cute in his silks, but I’m not sure he’ll make it past weigh in… By dogwagart

While not exactly a masterpiece from this angle, it could certainly be worse.

A good Derby hat should never frighten the horses.

When I was a child, I imagined I’d have the kind of life where I would have a carousel horse. Still waiting. By FarmHouseFare

Felted “thoroughbred.” Looks more like a dachshund with a weave and a steroid habit.

I thought this Sharknado Derby hat was fantastic, but the cat begs to differ.

And the hat hilarity continues. Do these people not understand that Kentucky Derby hats don’t require an actual horse?

My family has been collecting Richard Stone Reeves thoroughbred art for years. This painting of American Pharoh by Lawrence Dyer puts me in mind of them. By LawrenceDyerFineArt

Last Place Picker Horses Ass Award. Isn’t losing a pile of money in 120 seconds punishment enough? By JVAPLAQUES

This feels a bit familiar…

“Bowl filler.” Draw your own conclusions.

Customizable, but I think I’d take it just as is. Cute! By KentuckyBredByDesign

Ahh beg yoah pahdon, suh. Did you just call me a hoss’s ayuss?

From the Godfather slipper collection.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Etsomnia™ 138: Kentucky Derpy

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 6, 2023 at 8:37 am

    It does seem to be much a do about nothing. Sometimes the hats are grand.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.