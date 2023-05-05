Laura Hart

Hello, my dears! We are sneaking away for a week’s R&R, so I wanted to go out with something truly lovely. These are the gorgeous, handmade glass butterfly, orchid, and rose sculptures by artist Laura Hart. Some of her large-scale sculptures even incorporate neon elements, making them even more striking. Hart apparently found her way to glass by a somewhat circuitous route.

“My route to glass art has been a fascinating and convoluted path along many creative pursuits. Beginning with crayons on the bedroom walls as an incorrigible infant, graduating to watercolours or oils on canvas at around twelve, treading the boards at seventeen, video production in my twenties and thirties, heritage building renovation, 3D animation and design in my forties, and, at last, the glorious world of glass in my fifties.” – About Laura Hart

Though Hart did take a few one-off classes to learn the glass basics, she describes the majority of her education at the “University of Trial and Error.” Hard to believe these wonderful pieces are the product of a self-taught artist!

You can see all of Laura Hart’s glorious creations on her website and on Instagram.