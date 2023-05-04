Running Hot and Cold

As Hal will tell you, I’m not great at opening emails, which is how I missed this one in person. My beloved Chesterfield Gallery announced an exhibition called Loops which was on from March 14 through April 4. The show was featuring the wonderfully-fluid glass sculptures by Swiss sculptor Jonas Noël Niedermann. AND I MISSED IT. Rats. I really have to remember to check that inbox…

Niedermann is known for his mix of hot- and cold-sculpting glass techniques, and I’ve long wanted to see them in person. Many of the beautifully-colored pieces in this collection are also finished with brass at the bottom to reflect light back up through the sculptures. They must be absolutely magical in person.

You can learn more about the very talented Jonas Noël Niedermann on his website and on Instagram. And you can sign up for the (accidentally ignored) emails from the Chesterfield Gallery on their website.