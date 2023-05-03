Fabulous Fakeout

Thierry Lechanteur

Twice, I have set a draft of this post up without remembering to finish it before it posted. Twice. That doesn’t usually happen to me, but I’ve been a bit distracted of late. Work is all-consuming, and sometimes I forget to come out of my real estate haze long enough to WRITE THE DAMNED BLOG. So here we are again. The good news is that this time, I remembered to write the thing!

Belgian digital artist Thierry Lechanteur’s magnificent fantasies have been popping up in all of my social media for about a month now. When first I spotted his Shell Sofa (see first Instagram photo below), I completely believed it was a real thing, and I wanted more. I eventually tumbled to the fact that his architectural and furniture designs are strictly aspirational, and I felt let down for a bit. But I couldn’t get them out of my head. Eventually, I just couldn’t stay away.

Lechanteur describes himself as a photographer, and his photographs are truly something to behold. But honestly, his wild illustrations of Art Nouveau and Art Deco designs, rooms, and architecture are really what’s held my interest.

You can follow the incredible Thierry Lechanteur and his gorgeous fantasy designs on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.