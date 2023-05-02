Cathedrals in Your Closet

Michael Cinco

The Michael Cinco Fall Winter 2023 collection was designed using the amazing Duomo di Milano as its inspiration. The Filipino designer’s manipulation of luxe fabrics, his use of textures, and his embellishments all contribute to the wonderful drama and pageantry of the designs. The designer has had an interesting career. After studying fashion and fine art in his native Philippines, Cinco felt like his talents weren’t being challenged, so he moved to Dubai, which he refers to as a “haven of couture.” After a few years of moderate success in Dubai, Cinco continued his fashion studies in both Paris and London. He eventually returned to Dubai to establish his label, Michael Cinco.

Cinco’s designs are regularly inspired by architecture, incorporating elements and shapes that are usually reserved for iconic European architecture. His dramatic, iconic designs are regularly seen on red carpets around the world (and especially at the Met Gala, the Superbowl of fashion!).

