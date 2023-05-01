My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Everyday Magic

10/9/18: L.A.-based Yaoyao Ma Van As is a wonderful young illustrator and background painter who has already worked for giants like Disney TV Animation, Warner Brothers Animation, and Rick and Morty. But though she has gained attention and commercial success illustrating other people’s ideas, it’s in her personal work that she really shines.

Ma Van As has an amazing instinct for capturing the magic of everyday moments, and she possesses the ability to render them with just the right amounts of self deprecation and tenderness. Her paintings aren’t perfect, but they’re perfectly right. They feel like real moments, the kind that can pass us by without our ever noticing, but which appear in the little movies our brains play when we’re thinking about someone. Whether she’s exploring fun with her dog Parker or delicious solitary moments or chronicling coupledom’s quirks and daily routines, Ma Van As’s ability and heart completely floor me.

You can follow the artist on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Tumblr.

All images property of Yaoyao Ma Van As.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    May 1, 2023 at 8:22 am

    These are wonderful. To be able to do this must truly be a gift.

  2. lois
    May 1, 2023 at 8:50 am

    I love these! You can feel all the emotions right away.

