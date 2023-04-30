Repost: The Designer Axe

7/12/17: These are the striking bespoke guitars made by The Painted Player Co. (TPP for short), “produced, relic-ed & finished by hand in the UK by a dedicated team of luthiers and artists.” While all their instruments are fantastic, my hands-down fave is their Yellow Submarine bass. The company’s custom-made Tribute guitars are based on some of the world’s most iconic instruments and players, and they’re all festive and fun. They’re so good, I feel like they could almost inspire me to play again (even though I’m desperately rusty).
When I originally wrote about these guys, their website was kind of a mess (it has since then improved), but their wares are consistently magnificent. Ed Sheeran is a client, as are many nutty-looking tribute bands and not-quite-famous people, all whom I trust implicitly.
You can check out TPP’s gorgeous guitars on their website, Facebook, and Twitter.
All images property of The Painted Player Co.
April 30, 2023 at 11:36 am
I just finished reading Eric Clapton’s autobiography where he talks about all his guitars. Each one had a name and he personalized so many of them. I did not know this was a ‘thing.’ Pretty fabulous ones here.
