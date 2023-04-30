My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Designer Axe

by 1 Comment

tpp

The Painted Player Co.

7/12/17: These are the striking bespoke guitars made by The Painted Player Co. (TPP for short), “produced, relic-ed & finished by hand in the UK by a dedicated team of luthiers and artists.” While all their instruments are fantastic, my hands-down fave is their Yellow Submarine bass. The company’s custom-made Tribute guitars are based on some of the world’s most iconic instruments and players, and they’re all festive and fun. They’re so good, I feel like they could almost inspire me to play again (even though I’m desperately rusty).

When I originally wrote about these guys, their website was kind of a mess (it has since then improved), but their wares are consistently magnificent. Ed Sheeran is a client, as are many nutty-looking tribute bands and not-quite-famous people, all whom I trust implicitly.

You can check out TPP’s gorgeous guitars on their website, Facebook, and Twitter.

All images property of The Painted Player Co.

painted 1painted 1apainted 1aapainted 1bpainted 2painted 2apainted 3painted 6painted 7painted 8painted 9painted 10

(Via)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: The Designer Axe

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    April 30, 2023 at 11:36 am

    I just finished reading Eric Clapton’s autobiography where he talks about all his guitars. Each one had a name and he personalized so many of them. I did not know this was a ‘thing.’ Pretty fabulous ones here.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.