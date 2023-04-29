My OBT

Repost: Fruit Stripe Village

6/21/19: 54-year-old junior high school principal Slamet Widodo decided his Indonesian village of Kampung Pelangi needed a drastic facelift to uplift the community and all who encountered it. The enterprising man got the government to chip in for the facelift, raising more than $22K, a small fortune in Indonesia. Much like the Taiwanese home of Rainbow Grandpa, nearly every surface of the village was painted, with each building sporting at least three colors. After being positively covered in rainbows and murals, the village became an instant success, attracting professional photographers and Instagrammers alike.

In thinking about it, I realized the paint job doesn’t address the poverty, neglect, and hazards of the slum, but even this superficial facelift must inject a little hope. And happily, the Indonesian Builders Association reports that all that new tourist traffic has brought some much needed income back to the village.

You can see more photos of the now-picturesque place on Instagram.

  1. swallowridge2
    April 29, 2023 at 6:52 am

    The color makes me feel happy and hopeful and I would hope so for the residents as well.

  2. bcparkison
    April 29, 2023 at 8:49 am

    It is certainly colorful.

