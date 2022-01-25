Ballet Meets Circus

The Moscow Ballet

I started down this delightful, deeply amazing rabbit hole when the first video below showed up in my YouTube suggestions. This is the electric acro-ballet team of Elena Petrichenko and Sergey Chumakov. She seems to have a few extra joints, and the way he throws her around, she must be filled with feathers.

We’ve all seen the Arabian Dance from The Nutcracker Suite performed many times, with varying degrees of difficulty and success, but oh my, this version will knock your socks off! Elena and Sergey have received worldwide acclaim for their near-acrobatic moves which combine the line and beauty of ballet with the showmanship of the circus. The pair have danced with the Bolshoi, the Crown of Russia Ballet, the Magdeburg Opera and Ballet Theatre, and countless other companies around the world.

You can follow Elena Petrichenko and Sergey Chumakov on their AcroDuoBallet YouTube channel.