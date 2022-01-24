Beautiful Broken Heart

Sometimes, YouTube’s recommendations for me are hilariously terrible, but once in a while, they’re 100% spot on. How do they do that? Today’s beautiful thing is just one of those.
This is the Swedish singer/songwriter Clara Mae, and her most recent album is right up there among my favorite breakup albums alongside Carole King, Taylor Swift, Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Fleetwood Mac, and, of course, Adele.
“My latest [album] is about trying to get out of the grief and hopelessness a person feels after a breakup. You try everything to get over it but wherever you go or whatever you do, you’re hit with reminders of the person and end with that awful missing feeling. In the end, you want nothing more than to feel good again but it can take time, and missing someone like that can really suck.
“If you lose someone but find yourself. You won.”– Clara Mae
You can follow Clara Mae on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
January 24, 2022 at 9:38 am
I do like the music but her “little girl’ voice doesn’t ring well in my ears.
January 24, 2022 at 3:25 pm
It’s not for everyone.
January 24, 2022 at 4:35 pm
It’s me. I have the same problem with understanding my grands.
January 24, 2022 at 11:46 am
I enjoyed listening this :).
January 24, 2022 at 3:25 pm
I’m glad!
January 24, 2022 at 12:21 pm
Very good studio work. It is fairly common these days that the music is done in a studio and then the video is done separately. Finally, they are put together like these. Not sure she is ready for the top ten but I sure did enjoy hearing her sing. Hal
January 24, 2022 at 3:25 pm
I like her quite a bit. Glad you enjoyed it.
