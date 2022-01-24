Beautiful Broken Heart

Sometimes, YouTube’s recommendations for me are hilariously terrible, but once in a while, they’re 100% spot on. How do they do that? Today’s beautiful thing is just one of those.

This is the Swedish singer/songwriter Clara Mae, and her most recent album is right up there among my favorite breakup albums alongside Carole King, Taylor Swift, Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Fleetwood Mac, and, of course, Adele.

“My latest [album] is about trying to get out of the grief and hopelessness a person feels after a breakup. You try everything to get over it but wherever you go or whatever you do, you’re hit with reminders of the person and end with that awful missing feeling. In the end, you want nothing more than to feel good again but it can take time, and missing someone like that can really suck. “If you lose someone but find yourself. You won.” – Clara Mae

You can follow Clara Mae on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.