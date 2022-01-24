My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Beautiful Broken Heart

by 7 Comments

Sometimes, YouTube’s recommendations for me are hilariously terrible, but once in a while, they’re 100% spot on. How do they do that? Today’s beautiful thing is just one of those.

This is the Swedish singer/songwriter Clara Mae, and her most recent album is right up there among my favorite breakup albums alongside Carole King, Taylor Swift, Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Fleetwood Mac, and, of course, Adele.

“My latest [album] is about trying to get out of the grief and hopelessness a person feels after a breakup. You try everything to get over it but wherever you go or whatever you do, you’re hit with reminders of the person and end with that awful missing feeling. In the end, you want nothing more than to feel good again but it can take time, and missing someone like that can really suck.

“If you lose someone but find yourself. You won.”

– Clara Mae

You can follow Clara Mae on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Beautiful Broken Heart

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 24, 2022 at 9:38 am

    I do like the music but her “little girl’ voice doesn’t ring well in my ears.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    January 24, 2022 at 12:21 pm

    Very good studio work. It is fairly common these days that the music is done in a studio and then the video is done separately. Finally, they are put together like these. Not sure she is ready for the top ten but I sure did enjoy hearing her sing. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.