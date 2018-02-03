Make Mine Korean Style

Hong Kong tattoo artist Mini Lau creates soft, feminine-feeling tattoos that are so peace-filled and natural-looking, I almost think my mother would have approved. Almost.
Lau is part of the artist collective that makes up Hello Tattoo, one of the most popular ink shops in tattoo-crazy Hong Kong. The collective embraces a wide variety of tattoo genres, and Lau’s penchant for small images and watercolor-like shading falls under the Korean style.
Lau’s inspiration comes from nature and from classic fairy tales, all which are wildly popular among her loyal following. Unlike most of the bolder, more brightly-colored tattoos I have featured over the years, these are so soft and minimal, they might actually age pretty well.
You can follow the very talented Lau on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.
All images property of Mini Lau.
February 3, 2018 at 7:07 am
Nyc Shae with my site
February 3, 2018 at 11:59 am
Thanks!
February 3, 2018 at 7:11 am
They certainly look like watercolor paintings–they are very “lightweight”. I like them a lot–thanks for posting!
February 3, 2018 at 11:59 am
I’m so glad you like them!
February 3, 2018 at 9:14 am
The tat on the ear had to have hurt like crazy, but I could stand the pain for beauty such as this. Gorgeous, Donna.
February 3, 2018 at 11:59 am
I admit it. I’m a little obsessed with that ear art!
February 3, 2018 at 9:33 am
I’m sorry but I am in agreement with you mother. She is an artist but I just can’t get into this form of “body art” God’s Holy Word tells us not to.
February 3, 2018 at 12:00 pm
My dear, we are all entitled to our opinions.
February 3, 2018 at 10:10 am
Once again you have found some beautiful tattoos. The only thing is that you are making harder for you to choose a tattoo when and if you finally get one. Spoiled for choice.
February 3, 2018 at 12:05 pm
Ha! I knew you’d chime in if I posted about tattoos… My daughters and I are closing in on our matching art. We have decided upon a subject (mermaid) and a style (watercolor splashes), now we just need to all be in the same place at the same time.
February 3, 2018 at 12:08 pm
Well, progress has certainly been made.
Just for the record, I want to write every single time I ready your post (which is every day) but don’t always feel like I have anything to contribute–or more correctly, nothing witty or profound.
February 3, 2018 at 11:29 am
They are very pretty. I don’t have any tattoos but the softness of these appeals to me – though I do wonder if they’d fade quicker than average. I love the dandelion and snowflake designs in particular.
February 3, 2018 at 12:07 pm
You might be right about them fading more quickly, but I would take that as a bonus! I love how delicate they are. Definitely art I could live with.
