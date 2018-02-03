Make Mine Korean Style

Hong Kong tattoo artist Mini Lau creates soft, feminine-feeling tattoos that are so peace-filled and natural-looking, I almost think my mother would have approved. Almost.

Lau is part of the artist collective that makes up Hello Tattoo, one of the most popular ink shops in tattoo-crazy Hong Kong. The collective embraces a wide variety of tattoo genres, and Lau’s penchant for small images and watercolor-like shading falls under the Korean style.

Lau’s inspiration comes from nature and from classic fairy tales, all which are wildly popular among her loyal following. Unlike most of the bolder, more brightly-colored tattoos I have featured over the years, these are so soft and minimal, they might actually age pretty well.

