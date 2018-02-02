Renaissance Woman?

If you’ve been reading this blog for a while, you’ll know that it’s focused on my utter lack of focus. I have dabbled in nearly everything, and have grand plans to attempt the rest of it when I retire. Here’s a paragraph from my professional bio:
Donna studied writing, film, and theater, and has been employed as a jazz singer, copywriter, set designer, sound engineer, choreographer, makeup artist, actor, web designer, joke writer, dancer, costume designer, show doctor, model, bartender, videographer, theatrical director, graphic designer, club promoter, interior decorator, and DJ.
When I pursued each of those things, I went at it with a single-minded obsessiveness that would make your head spin. But then weeks or months in, once I felt like I had gotten pretty good at it, something completely different would catch my interest, and off I’d go on another adventure of learning and making and doing. On my best days, I found this circuitous, jack-of-all-trades path my life has taken to be funny. Most of the time, though, it’s been a source of great anxiety and self-criticism. Until the blog, that is. I now feel like my interest in everything has finally paid off (figuratively, if not literally), and it enables me to offer a fairly wide variety of subjects to attract would-be readers.
But even though the blog has given me an excuse to be interested in every single art form I encounter, it still sticks in my craw (that’s right, I have a craw. You don’t know.) when I see artists like Nick Patten whose paintings are clearly the result of great talent paired with great focus or OK Go, who channel every ounce of creativity they have into their One Big Thing (wildly-imaginative music videos set to very listenable music). By flitting from one thing to the next, even if I do spend a year or two obsessively focused on something, I never get enough experience to feel like a legitimate artist. I never get to consider myself a real professional at anything creative. It’s infuriating, and it’s been making my stomach hurt since sophomore year of high school when I was asked to choose between art club, dance troupe, and glee club. (Rather than choose, I punted and joined a musical production at our brother school which happily took up all my time.)
My art teachers were convinced I was going to be an artist. My music teachers were 100% sure I was going to pursue music. My literature teachers firmly believed I was going to be a writer. But while many of my talented friends became professional photographers and filmmakers and performers and artists, my inability to choose a path resulted in me taking a desk job. Yes, it did eventually turn into a career, and one from which I do derive some satisfaction, but it’s been a real struggle to find ways to inject some creativity into my daily paper pushings.
However, if you can believe writer and artist Emilie Wapnick, maybe I’m not just a giant, unfocused blob of indecision after all! I’m not a screw up, I’m a multipotentialite! The first time I watched this video, all I could think was YES! I finally feel understood, and I think I may understand myself a little better, too. I only wish I could go back and show this to that high school sophomore. It might have changed everything.
February 2, 2018 at 8:31 am
Fantastic video, makes me think of one of my Granddaughters. Now our conversations will be a little different. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 2, 2018 at 9:14 am
I’m so glad! I’m still reeling. Feels like a total paradigm shift. Like it’s rewritten my history.
LikeLike
February 2, 2018 at 8:53 am
I began to nod my head as I read your bio snippet; by the time I finished this post, I was at risk for self-inflicted CTE as a result of the neck workout. Yes, MA’AM!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 2, 2018 at 9:16 am
It’s been hard not to judge myself harshly for what I thought was my lack of focus. I honestly feel so much better! And I’m glad to know that you’re one, too!
LikeLike
February 2, 2018 at 9:16 am
This very much resonates with me. My disparate background does not haunt me as much as it might because I know I’ve been successful and each seemingly unrelated thing has been a stepping stone to the next thing. It’s hard to explain, at the moment (at least succinctly) how it is that I have a BA in Government, a Master in Public Administration, but have worked as a crafter, artist, costume designer, mentor, grant writer, community relations coordinator and now I’m running for State Representative. An artist and a politician, who knew? But somehow it all does fit together, as I’m sure your background does too. We’re just bigger picture people, I think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 2, 2018 at 9:19 am
‘Bigger picture people’ is a lovely way to put it! I’ve come to realize over the last few days since I first saw the video that many of my favorite people are just like this, too. Certainly makes for an interesting life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 2, 2018 at 11:23 am
I feel like I just found my tribe! Thank you, Donna!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 2, 2018 at 12:49 pm
That’s it exactly!
LikeLike
February 2, 2018 at 12:20 pm
WOW! Clearly and beautifully, this woman described to a T how many (lucky) people are ‘wired.’ It also made me think of the incredible company my daughter, Kathryn (https://kpresner.com/), works for: Automattic. (Yes, it’s spelled with two Ts, since the founder’s name is Matt. 😀 ) Automattic is the parent company of WordPress.com – the platform for many millions of websites and blogs – like ours, Donna. Automattic *loves* to hire ‘multipotentialites’ as described in this TED talk – which is exactly what my daughter is – she was a website builder, writer, former film production coordinator and associate director, actress (school plays), math whiz (high school) and more. She now works there (5 years and more) as a ‘Happiness Engineer’ specializing in theme support. But they encourage their employees (who live all over the world and telecommute) to work in teams and move sideways or up as often as they like. This video made me admire the company all the more for recognizing the value of such people with their breadth of knowledge and adaptability. Fascinating! Thanks for this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 2, 2018 at 12:50 pm
I hadn’t heard of Automattic. Sounds like such a great company! And your daughter sounds fantastic. She’s so lucky you get her!
LikeLike
February 2, 2018 at 1:57 pm
Another word to use to add to my self-image, a depressive autistic multipotentialite! Wow this is getting complicated 🙂 . But I have a tinge of sadness around watching that, if only I had watched this video 30 years ago, I might have been a bit easier on myself.
LikeLike
February 2, 2018 at 2:14 pm
What a great talk. I am not a multipotentialite. I have flitted between careers but usually for pragmatic reasons. I am definitely a Jack of All Trades and Master of None when it comes to my art, however, and have had some critiques that suggest I need to just choose one medium or style in order to make my art more identifiable, so that anyone can look at my art and know “that’s a Laura”. I, therefore, have some insight into how it feels to try and be shoved into one labelled and sealed box. It must be stifling to be a polymath who is forced to stay in one groove the whole time.
LikeLike