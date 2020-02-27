Such a Cute Age…

Image: East Urban Home

“The miracle is this: the more we share, the more we have.” – Leonard Nimoy

Hey, guess what? My blog is six years old today! That means that I have published at least one post every day for six damned years. Yay, me! And, more to the point, yay, you! This exercise would be absolutely no fun without you.

Big hugs to all of you lovelies who listen to my rants and make me feel heard and appreciate my taste and give me new perspectives and always give me something to be grateful for. When I started this little blog, I never thought I would make real connections, but 2,355 posts later, here we are. Friends. To my loyal “imaginary friends” (as Beloved affectionately calls you), I send my deepest, fondest thanks.

To celebrate this weird, wonderful little community that has formed around the blog, I wanted to link to some of my most personal posts. Going back and reading these posts all in one sitting has made me realize just how much of myself I’ve shared with you all. When it’s taken (given) in small doses, it doesn’t seem like so much, but I really haven’t held much back over the years. As I read on, I started to feel a little vulnerable, a little exposed, but then I remembered your kindness and generosity of spirit, and I realized it’s because I’ve shared these intimate stories that we are friends.

So here’s to many more years of daily posts, and and daily joys, and daily discourses with you. Thank you, friends!