Such a Cute Age…

“The miracle is this: the more we share, the more we have.”

– Leonard Nimoy

Hey, guess what? My blog is six years old today! That means that I have published at least one post every day for six damned years. Yay, me! And, more to the point, yay, you! This exercise would be absolutely no fun without you.

Big hugs to all of you lovelies who listen to my rants and make me feel heard and appreciate my taste and give me new perspectives and always give me something to be grateful for. When I started this little blog, I never thought I would make real connections, but 2,355 posts later, here we are. Friends. To my loyal “imaginary friends” (as Beloved affectionately calls you), I send my deepest, fondest thanks.

To celebrate this weird, wonderful little community that has formed around the blog, I wanted to link to some of my most personal posts. Going back and reading these posts all in one sitting has made me realize just how much of myself I’ve shared with you all. When it’s taken (given) in small doses, it doesn’t seem like so much, but I really haven’t held much back over the years. As I read on, I started to feel a little vulnerable, a little exposed, but then I remembered your kindness and generosity of spirit, and I realized it’s because I’ve shared these intimate stories that we are friends.

So here’s to many more years of daily posts, and and daily joys, and daily discourses with you. Thank you, friends!

  1. Alison and Don
    February 27, 2020 at 7:08 am

    I so look forward to reading these. I’m sure quite a few of them pre-date my time with you. I can’t read them yet as we are in India and the internet is poopy, and then we’ll be travelling in Malaysia. So after we get back to Vancouver March 30 I look forward to taking a deep dive. I also hope we come to NY one day and get to meet in person.
    You are so right that we are friends *because* you’ve shared your self. I’ve found the same thing on my blog, and have met quite a few of my online friends in person over the years.
    And please tell beloved there is nothing imaginary about me 🙂
    Alison

  2. Sheree
    February 27, 2020 at 7:13 am

    Congratulations! That’s impressive 🥂 🍾

  3. writinghouse
    February 27, 2020 at 7:18 am

    Enlightening our days for 6 years – thank you and congratulations on what is, as far as someone who struggles to write one post a month, one helluva an achievement!

  4. gifted50
    February 27, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Congratulations, you have persevered and oh boy you have staying power. This is quite and achievement.

  5. loisajay
    February 27, 2020 at 8:56 am

    Something would be wrong in the universe if I did not see OBT in in Inbox. Congratulations to you, Donna. My morning smile, every morning.

  6. bcparkison
    February 27, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Well…I have spent the morning catching up before I came on board. Wow!
    At my age ,or maybe it is just me, but I have trouble remembering things….anynway …I somewhere recently read of the healing effects of music and Clair De Lune was mentioned. Interesting!

    • Donna from MyOBT
      February 27, 2020 at 10:52 am

      Clair De Lune feels like a warm hug that makes me cry. I had to take it off my work playlist because it would send me down such a rabbit hole I couldn’t function. I still love it, though!

      You are, of course, one of the people I was thinking of when I wrote that I’ve gained real friends. I’m grateful for you, Beverly. You give me hope. I know that we have ideological differences, but we always find a way to come together. It makes me feel like maybe there’s hope for our broken world after all. XOXO

  8. Ellie
    February 27, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Congratulations, Donna! Six years of daily posting is an amazing feat – and six years of entertaining posting is miraculous. I look forward to your posts every day (what will she bring us today?!) but I also look forward to the comments because I feel like maybe some of your imaginary friends are mine, too. Thank you for creating this wonderful world.

  9. Lisa DeCaro
    February 27, 2020 at 11:05 am

    I rely on you to start my day with something beautiful, funny, kind, unique, or just plain fun. Many, many thanks for that, at a time when we all need more of those things… And much, much love to you and Beloved! You’re due for a visit, you know! xoxo

  10. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 27, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Congratulations on 6 years of blogging, and doing so in such a prolific and considered way. Thank you also for 6 years of researching, curating, and sharing such wonderful, thoughtful, evocative content on your blog. I am very thankful that I found your blog and that I am counted among your “imaginary friends”.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      February 27, 2020 at 1:01 pm

      Girl, everyone knows you’re the queen of my imaginary friends! I truly can’t thank you enough for your humor and loyalty and thoughtful, thought-provoking comments. I look forward to hearing what you think every day!

