Today, I want to explore the beautiful, nature-inspired jewelry by Made in Love Design. Created by Renaissance woman Mariam Ayvazyan, the pieces are affordable, sustainable, and thrillingly different. After I featured her gorgeous purse in my 2019 Gift Guide, the enterprising Mariam approached me with some information about her jewelry, and I’m very glad she did.
I was fascinated to learn that although she is clearly an accomplished jewelry and accessory designer, Mariam is in fact primarily an architect, focusing on bio-architecture, which explores building designs that reflect natural shapes. That ties in so beautifully to her jewelry and accessory designs! I’m especially obsessed with the pieces that feature what I assumed were black pebbles. I was mistaken!
“My necklaces are made of lightweight wood and are burned using a unique technique. The wood has no paint – the black coloring is from the fire and then each piece is hand polished, leading to the mat shine. I then melt 1000k silver or brass into irregular shapes and then position them within the wood. The pieces are then finished with gemstones or crystals… [T]he pieces are all inspired from wondrous hours spent on the beaches.”– Mariam Ayvazyan
And wooden pebbles aren’t her only unusual materials. My current favorite is a necklace sporting a crystal cut from a vintage television screen. Quirky AND beautiful? I’m in!
When I asked Mariam if she had any suggestions for those who dream of pursuing design but lack the nerve, she said “Just do it.” If you try and fail, at least you know you gave it a shot. I think she’s absolutely right.
You can see all of Mariam Ayvazyan’s beautiful work on Instagram. You can buy her pieces in the Made in Love Jewelry shop and the Made in Love Design shop.
February 26, 2020 at 7:59 am
Some really lovely pieces and very reasonably priced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2020 at 9:37 am
And she’s a really lovely person, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2020 at 1:49 pm
I love statement jewellery like chunky necklaces but many pieces are impractical for everyday wear. I, therefore, like the emphasis on these pieces being lightweight. I can definitely see the architectural influence in these designs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2020 at 2:42 pm
I love her architectural references. I’ll bet her buildings have similar lines. I’m so fascinated by the idea of bio-architecture. Really need to investigate that further.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2020 at 3:28 pm
Yes. I too made a mental note to look into that.
LikeLiked by 1 person