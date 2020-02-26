My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Made in Love

Mariam Ayvazyan/Made in Love

Today, I want to explore the beautiful, nature-inspired jewelry by Made in Love Design. Created by Renaissance woman Mariam Ayvazyan, the pieces are affordable, sustainable, and thrillingly different. After I featured her gorgeous purse in my 2019 Gift Guide, the enterprising Mariam approached me with some information about her jewelry, and I’m very glad she did.

I was fascinated to learn that although she is clearly an accomplished jewelry and accessory designer, Mariam is in fact primarily an architect, focusing on bio-architecture, which explores building designs that reflect natural shapes. That ties in so beautifully to her jewelry and accessory designs! I’m especially obsessed with the pieces that feature what I assumed were black pebbles. I was mistaken!

“My necklaces are made of lightweight wood and are burned using a unique technique. The wood has no paint – the black coloring is from the fire and then each piece is hand polished, leading to the mat shine. I then melt 1000k silver or brass into irregular shapes and then position them within the wood. The pieces are then finished with gemstones or crystals… [T]he pieces are all inspired from wondrous hours spent on the beaches.”

– Mariam Ayvazyan

And wooden pebbles aren’t her only unusual materials. My current favorite is a necklace sporting a crystal cut from a vintage television screen. Quirky AND beautiful? I’m in!

When I asked Mariam if she had any suggestions for those who dream of pursuing design but lack the nerve, she said “Just do it.” If you try and fail, at least you know you gave it a shot. I think she’s absolutely right.

You can see all of Mariam Ayvazyan’s beautiful work on Instagram. You can buy her pieces in the Made in Love Jewelry shop and the Made in Love Design shop.

This endless beautiful pendant necklace looks mysterious and elegant because of it`s UNIQUE Crystal which we craved by hand, Carefully calculated each angel. And the most special thing is that we crave this crystal from old 80`s vintage TV screen. Back days the TV screens were thick and made from maximum clean crystal, The edges of the screen are smoky dark, we choose to make this necklace from that edges. In the end we putted this rose cut crystal in a minimalist silver frame and added an elegant chain. The Necklace looks very beautiful from both sides, you can choose to wear it from both sides. THIS NECKLACE WOULD MAKE A PERFECT GIFT FOR SO MANY OCCASIONS. 🌎 FREE SHIPPING WORLDWID SHOP LINK IN MY BIO👇@madeinlovejewellery . #luxuryjewelry

By Made In Love Jewely This stunning anatomical HEART pendant Perfect Gift for your loved ones who would love to keep your heart on her chest . A versatile complement to any look, this shimmering necklace pairs a delicate chain. It looks DIFFERENT contemporary and timeless. DM or email for purchase inquiries or contact to discuss having a piece created just for you! !!SHIPPING WORLDWID!!! SHOP LINK SEE IN BIO 👇 @madeinlovejewellery . . . . #MadeInLoveJewelry #mothersdaygift #jewelrylove #jewelryoftheday #pendantheart #pendantcharms #delicatejewelry #love #heartnecklaces #anatomicalheart #silverjewellery #coolpiece #luxuryjewelry #fashiondesigner #lovergifts #giftforlove #silverlake

Each hand crafted piece is created from lightweight wood, which is then burned with special technique, finely polished into ergonomic shapes , One of these beads has sterling silver dots inserted in it, it will never fade because i use 1000k silver. The necklace further complimented by silver plated quartz and natural stone. Our pieces reflect the stones found upon the shores of Milos, inspiring the wearer to experience the magic of the Aegean Sea. These unique pieces enjoy the subtle highlight of sterling silver drops and come with an adjustable chain. SHIPPING WORLDWIDE. PLEASE SEE THE ONLINE SHOP LINK IN BIO👇 @madeinlovejewellery #modernjewellery #contemporaryjewelry #necklace #jewellery #largenecklace #minimalismo #minimalistjewelry #silvernecklace #woodnecklace #gemstonenecklace #modernwoman #impressivejewels #etsyjewellery #bohonecklace #oneofakindjewelry #oneofakindgifts #selflove #bestchoice #affordablejewelry #blackjewelry #pendantart #photograpy #jewelryphotography #elegantlook #timelesslook

!NO PIERCING REQUIRED! Delicate & elegant fake lip piercing. Made of Silver. The delicate curve shape will highlight your lip and the zircon gonna attract all the attention on your lips . You don't have to go through the pain of a piercing, try this first to see how it looks like on you before getting the real piercing. 🌎 Shipping Worldwide Shop link see in bio 👇 @madeinlovejewellery . . #coachellajewelry #festivaljewelry #fakelipring #fauxlipring #fakelipsfetish #nopiercingneeded #nopiercingrequired #lipring #piercings #bodyjewelry #piercingjewelry #silverlipring #goldpiercing #lipjewelry #unusualpiercing #minimalistjewelry #statementsilverjewelry #etsyfinds #MadeInLoveJewelry

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Made in Love

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    February 26, 2020 at 7:59 am

    Some really lovely pieces and very reasonably priced.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 26, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    I love statement jewellery like chunky necklaces but many pieces are impractical for everyday wear. I, therefore, like the emphasis on these pieces being lightweight. I can definitely see the architectural influence in these designs.

