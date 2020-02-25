My OBT

At just 23 years old, artist Devin Smith (A.K.A. Awesome, Thanks) makes mini masterpieces. The young man got his first taste of success at the age of 19 when his diorama fetched $300. The iconic Minocqua, Wisconsin, T-Bird Bridge was being torn down, which inspired him to create a tribute to the structure, warts and all. Smith donated his sculpture to be sold in the silent auction at the town’s annual Beef-A-Rama event (yes, that is a thing), and the sale gave him the confidence to pursue his art.

“I love to bring joy to people. If I have an idea, instead of just telling people about it, I want to show them. I can sit and talk about something for hours, but I prefer just to physically show what I’m talking about. I’m constantly drawing inspiration from that idea – creating a world within a world.”

– Devin Smith

Although it’s true that I adore all things miniature, I am particularly charmed by Smith’s unexpected choice of subjects. I also really enjoy how much attention he gives to the aging and wear on his pieces. They truly do look like they’ve been worn down through regular use. I’m entertaining myself imagining a family of Borrowers secretly stealing and using the items.

You can follow Devin Smith on Instagram and Facebook, and you can buy his wonderful creations on Etsy.

And this time we're gunna get funky (funky) funky (funky)! Squeegee to the left. Squeegee to the right. One Color Print this time! Two Color Print the time! Everybody Print Your Shirts! *print print print print print print* 👕👏🏻 #ChaChaSlide Miniature Silkscreen Presses available through the link in my bio! They're the smallest in the world and they're completely functional! #Miniatures #Mini #Art #Artwork #Miniature #Miniaturist #MixedMedia #Tiny #Artist #AwesomeThanks #TshirtPrinter #Silkscreen #SilkscreenPress #ScreenPrinting #EtsySeller #EtsyShop #Printer #Silkscreening #Press #Design #MiniSilkscreen #MiniScreenPrinting #HandMade #FunctionalArt #MiniScreenPrinting #Funky #Pattern #Dance #FunkyPattern #90s

Oujia Boards are something that I never have and never would mess around with. I've had a lot of extreme ghost experiences in my lifetime, and I've shared one of those stories last year. The boards are series stuff, not a game. Last Halloween when I was working on the mini Mystery Coffins, I decided to include miniature Ouija Boards with them, I figured they weren't real, because I made them. But then I got lots of comments saying they could still be considered real…I had already sent out the coffins at that point, so it didn't matter now. I decided I wouldn't make them ever again, because I just don't want my energy attached to them. Everyone is free to do what they wish with them, but they just aren't something I'm comfortable with. But regardless, here is one that went along with a mini coffin and is being enjoyed today by @pocket.realm Thanks for the awesome picture, don't play around too much! 🎃 #Miniatures #Mini #Art #Artwork #Miniature #Miniaturist #Artist #AwesomeThanks #Halloween #HalloweenArt #October #Ouija #OuijaBoard #EtsyShop #EtsySeller #Ghost #Paranormal #ParanormalActivity #Ghosts #Spirit #GhostStories #Scary #Board #Spooky #Dailymini #HalloweenArt #OuijaArt #Planchette #Pumpkin #HalloweenAesthetic

I've got tattoos on the brain once again, oh no! I need another one, stat. But until then, I need to preoccupy my urge for tattoos with a miniature tattoo piece! What should I make next? Any ideas are welcome! I'm always happy to take commissions as well! If you'd like a mini tattoo machine or even a tiny version of your tattoo shop, maybe you've even got an original idea, please reach out an send me a message! I need to feed the craving! Hah! Oh, and I'm also curious, if you're reading this, do you have tattoos? How many? What of? Tell me about it! #Miniatures #Mini #Art #Artwork #Miniature #Miniaturist #MixedMedia #Artist #Model #AwesomeThanks #Custom #Etsy #EtsySeller #EtsyShop #Aesthetic #Tattoo #Tattoos #TattooShop #TattooMachine #TattooGun #Shop #ShopOwner #TattooIdeas #TattooInspiration #TattooStyle #Tattooist #TattooArtist #Tattooer #Tatted #TattooLove

