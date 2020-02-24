Thank You For Being a Friend

A few days ago, I learned about a Golden Girls-themed cruise, and I nearly lost my mind! This is maybe the greatest cruise ever conceived of, and after reading the itinerary, I am suffering from FOMO (fear of missing out). With events like the Caftans and Cheesecake Welcome Party and the Shoulder Pad Social, the cruise seems like it was designed by a real fan. The host is an organization hilariously known as Flip Phone Events. I could not love this more.

The ship sets sail today, Monday, February 24 (when this post was supposed to publish – oops), and it’s completely sold out. However, they’re already selling tickets for the 2021 voyage. That gives me nearly a year to work on Beloved…

You can read all about the cruise, and you can make your 2021 plans to join them on their website. You can also follow the shenanigans on Instagram.