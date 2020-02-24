My OBT

Thank You For Being a Friend

A few days ago, I learned about a Golden Girls-themed cruise, and I nearly lost my mind! This is maybe the greatest cruise ever conceived of, and after reading the itinerary, I am suffering from FOMO (fear of missing out). With events like the Caftans and Cheesecake Welcome Party and the Shoulder Pad Social, the cruise seems like it was designed by a real fan. The host is an organization hilariously known as Flip Phone Events. I could not love this more.

The ship sets sail today, Monday, February 24 (when this post was supposed to publish – oops), and it’s completely sold out. However, they’re already selling tickets for the 2021 voyage. That gives me nearly a year to work on Beloved…

You can read all about the cruise, and you can make your 2021 plans to join them on their website. You can also follow the shenanigans on Instagram.

  1. bcparkison
    February 23, 2020 at 9:37 am

    There will never be another .

  2. Violet
    February 24, 2020 at 7:40 am

    OMG that’s hilarious! Though to keep with the proper Golden Girls theme, the creators should use the name “Rotary Phone Events.” Nonetheless, any get together named Caftans and Cheesecake HAS to be a winner! 😀

  3. Sheree
    February 24, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Never seen Golden Girls, assume its’s a US series. For once, I’m going to disagree with you as the cruise sounds like holiday from hell.

  4. Tony "T-Bird" Burgess
    February 24, 2020 at 8:36 am

    This show is a timeless classic that is still funny and relevant today. I understand the FOMO thing.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 24, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    How hilarious and what a great marketing strategy because, honestly, who doesn’t love The Golden Girls? I cannot claim to be a superfan but it was one of the few shows in my life where I had to catch every episode. Eating cheesecake in a caftan sounds like bliss.

