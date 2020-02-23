My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Fox and Elephant

Claire Kelly

Rhode Island-based artist Claire Kelly uses glass to explore the connection between animals and their relationship to our world and environment. In her sculptures, she poses adorable, toy-like animals on globular surfaces, making a point about the innocence of childhood and the fragility of our planet.

“We live in a time when our smallest decisions can affect our environment in unpredictable ways… My body of work examines the relationships we have with animals and their larger presence in our world and the current environment. The result is a series of fantastical microcosms, which bring a consciousness and introspection to their decorative appeal. These glass sculptures tell and reveal a story about the fragility and preservation, within these small worlds, where the animals dwell, while presenting their role in the grander scheme of life.”

– Claire Kelly

Kelly’s recent work has mainly focused on elephants because of their dual roles as beloved childhood toy and perilously-threatened species. And sales of her work help support the African Wildlife Foundation

You can enjoy all of Claire Kelly’s work on her website and on Instagram. You can also learn more about the African Wildlife Foundation on their website.

Coldworking some new animals

