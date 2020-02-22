The Cloud Appreciation Society

Since 2014, I’ve been spending my days looking around for beautiful things, but today’s folks find their joy in the skies above. This is the wonderful group known as The Cloud Appreciation Society. The Society’s manifesto (because of course they have one) says their mission is to fight ‘blue-sky thinking’ wherever they find it. That’s pretty adorable. This marvelous group of people are working to combat clouds’ bad reputation. They instead think of clouds as nature’s poetry.

All this talk about clouds made me think of one of my favorite Joni Mitchell songs.

Both Sides, Now by Joni Mitchell

Rows and flows of angel hair

And ice cream castles in the air

And feather canyons everywhere

I looked at clouds that way.

But now they only block the sun.

They rain and snow on everyone.

So many things I would have done

But clouds got in my way.

I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now

From up and down and still somehow

It’s cloud’s illusions I recall.

I really don’t know clouds at all.

The Cloud Appreciation Society was founded in 2005 by Gavin Pretor-Pinney, member number 00,001, and it’s currently got more than 50,000 members spread out over 120 countries. Membership in the society includes a subscription to the Society’s Cloud-a-Day email. In addition to the Society’s online community and in-person gatherings, members are also encouraged to upload photographs to the Cloudspotter app to earn stars and badges for accurate cloud identifications.

The Cloud Appreciation Society has a presence on the internet and on Instagram and Facebook, but if you really want to be part of the club, just remember to look up and appreciate!