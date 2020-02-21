Vanessa James & Morgan Ciprès

I did not get enough sleep last night, and Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès are to blame. Theirs may be the most beautiful ice dancing I’ve ever seen. Their choreography is so different, it’s making me a little crazy. I cannot stop watching them. Part of my obsession is that their music choices, not just the songs but also the cover artists, are positively heartbreaking and so very effective. Their music is giving me all the feels. Oh, and they’re both drop-dead gorgeous, and positively filled with joy. Sure, while they’re skating, they maintain the perfect dramatic tension, but the very second their routine is over, they are all smiles and loving punches and wagging tails. I want to be friends with them both.

The pair has been skating together since 2010. 10 years is an eternity in skating, and that’s no doubt why they are so remarkably in synch. There’s just something so intrinsically right about this pair, I keep thinking they should go have beautiful, graceful babies. However, while they were a couple on and off the ice for the first few years, they are now solidly in the friend zone. I don’t care. It just works. There is an unconfirmed rumor that the duo first found each other on the website icepartnersearch.com. If that’s true, it just confirms my opinion that the internet is a weird and wonderful place. However they found each other, I’m certainly glad they did.

I know there are a LOT of videos below, but I promise you it’s just a small subset of the videos I devoured on YouTube. Just could. Not. Stop. I’m sure I’m going to be sorry today, but for now, I regret nothing!

I am thrilled to report that coach Silvia Fontana announced in late 2019 that the pair will be making a run at the 2022 Winter Olympics and also the 2022 World Cup. I cannot wait!

Though they’ve been working together for a decade, I still couldn’t find any shared websites or social media for the pair. You can follow Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès individually on Instagram.