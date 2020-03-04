My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Wearable Picasso

by 4 Comments

Ayça Ozbank Taskan/Mara Paris

I was amused to learn that Ayça Özbank Taşkan, the designer behind Mara Paris jewelry, is also an architect. Between last week’s Made in Love jewelry and these pieces, I’m starting to see a pattern forming! Unlike Made in Love’s work, though, this work feels much more rooted in modern art than in architecture. The lines of Picasso and Matisse are strongly echoed in the unusual pieces. Whatever the inspiration, I find this line utterly fascinating.

“Architectural projects tend to be quite complex involving big teams. It goes through various stages and seeing the end result can usually take years. Designing an earring can be done with a very small team at a very fast pace. It is possible to prepare two collections within a year, hold them in my hands and see them being worn. I find this very exciting and more suitable to the rhythm of life we live today.”

– Ayça Özbank Taşkan

Before settling in Paris, Taşkan lived in many diverse cities, soaking up the cultures of İstanbul, Venice, Padua, Milan, Helsinki, and Berlin. She say that both her architecture and her jewelry work are the product of all of these cultures.

You can follow the amazing Mara Paris on the label’s website and on Instagram and Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

Sale continues 🖤 👉🏻 http://mara.paris/shop

A post shared by Mara Paris (@mara.paris) on

View this post on Instagram

Muse ✨ #maraparis #jewelry #necklace

A post shared by Mara Paris (@mara.paris) on

View this post on Instagram

Saint Valentine chez #maraparis ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Mara Paris (@mara.paris) on

View this post on Instagram

Flux Ring Vermeil #maraparis

A post shared by Mara Paris (@mara.paris) on

View this post on Instagram

Dina ✨ #maraparis

A post shared by Mara Paris (@mara.paris) on

View this post on Instagram

From the TWO Collection ✨ #maraparis #jewelry #ring

A post shared by Mara Paris (@mara.paris) on

View this post on Instagram

Mara Paris Trophies 💛 DINA ✨

A post shared by Mara Paris (@mara.paris) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Wearable Picasso

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    March 4, 2020 at 8:54 am

    I could study these for hours.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    March 4, 2020 at 9:30 am

    The Dina ear cuff is gorgeous. Way outta my price range, but a girl can dream….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.