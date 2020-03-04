Wearable Picasso

Ayça Ozbank Taskan/Mara Paris

I was amused to learn that Ayça Özbank Taşkan, the designer behind Mara Paris jewelry, is also an architect. Between last week’s Made in Love jewelry and these pieces, I’m starting to see a pattern forming! Unlike Made in Love’s work, though, this work feels much more rooted in modern art than in architecture. The lines of Picasso and Matisse are strongly echoed in the unusual pieces. Whatever the inspiration, I find this line utterly fascinating.

“Architectural projects tend to be quite complex involving big teams. It goes through various stages and seeing the end result can usually take years. Designing an earring can be done with a very small team at a very fast pace. It is possible to prepare two collections within a year, hold them in my hands and see them being worn. I find this very exciting and more suitable to the rhythm of life we live today.” – Ayça Özbank Taşkan

Before settling in Paris, Taşkan lived in many diverse cities, soaking up the cultures of İstanbul, Venice, Padua, Milan, Helsinki, and Berlin. She say that both her architecture and her jewelry work are the product of all of these cultures.

