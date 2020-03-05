Etsomnia™ 258: My Corona

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I don’t think I have to explain what’s inspired this week’s Etsomnia™, so let’s just dive in. While keeping a safe distance from each other. With anti-flu gear. Oh, and don’t forget to wash your hands!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
March 5, 2020 at 7:20 am
Wow! A whole new industry.
March 5, 2020 at 9:06 am
Hopefully, by the time the merchandise reaches you, it will no longer be relevant.
March 5, 2020 at 8:32 am
Very funny 😀. The vegan t-shirt is hilarious, I think. Creative indeed.
March 5, 2020 at 9:04 am
Agreed! Some of the shirts are great.
March 5, 2020 at 9:36 am
Freakedoutcat is one of my very best friends from childhood! We’ve know each other since we were 12 years old, and she’s the announcer for the LA Derby Dolls and one of the coolest people I know. I am super stoked to see her appear in your entry today and hope that people go and check out her fantastic, irreverent works! You’ve made my day!
March 5, 2020 at 4:17 pm
How funny! It’s a very small world. I just sent her a message about the post.
March 5, 2020 at 1:41 pm
I love, love, love that embroidered sign! Maybe the one positive that will emerge from this health scare is that people will become more vigilant about policing what their gross family members are doing. One of my obsessions is with bubonic plague and, from that starting point, disease epidemics more generally. I read a lot about the 1918 flu. Anyway, for that reason, the crocheted virus actually holds some appeal to me. I never considered decorating my house with items relating to that particular obsession so now I am going to have to snoop around Etsy looking for aesthetically pleasing plague, pox, and pestilence inspired goods.
March 5, 2020 at 4:21 pm
I was thinking the same thing about coughing and handwashing and general hygiene.
I just found out that Etsy removed all the funny shirts, telling the sellers that their humor is against Etsy’s policies. I guess I get that, but if we can’t laugh, all is lost. It’s a shame that the virus has caused so many problems for so many people, and I’m very sorry for those who are suffering, but whistling through the graveyard is just my way of coping.
March 5, 2020 at 4:54 pm
Given the things I have seen on Etsy, that’s a weird choice for policy enforcement. Perhaps they are fretful of contributing to the misinformation. There are a lot of mixed messages about how to handle disease control already so maybe they think some utter muppet is going to take a t-shirt slogan as equivalent to CDC advisories. Sadly, in this weird time we find ourselves in, it might be possible.
March 5, 2020 at 5:29 pm
I imagine that’s true. Depressing, but true.
