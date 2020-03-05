Etsomnia™ 258: My Corona

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I don’t think I have to explain what’s inspired this week’s Etsomnia™, so let’s just dive in. While keeping a safe distance from each other. With anti-flu gear. Oh, and don’t forget to wash your hands!

Q. What’s more festive than a crocheted virus molecule?

A. Pretty much anything.

I see what you did there. By YeahGuyCo (website here)

I think some people are getting a little bit carried away…

What a great idea! By AESquaredCreations

Sure, Coronavirus ruined your trip to Disney, but you can still enjoy The Mouse!

Nicely done. By IntelliDesigns

You can always tell things are bad when the snake oil salesmen start turning up.

I don’t know whether these delicious-looking immune-boosting elderberry lollipops will save you from the current contagion, but they are certainly a lot more pleasant than most of the preventatives I’ve seen! By HolisticHoovesHmstd

Wearing one of these extra-stinky home remedies around your neck is supposed to prevent illness. I guess if it keeps people away, it could actually work as described…

I know so many people who would love this… By SnackApparel

Ladies, just because you have to wear a mask doesn’t mean you have to forgo fashion!

I think this sums it up rather nicely. By FreakedOutCat