Etsomnia™ 258: My Corona

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I don’t think I have to explain what’s inspired this week’s Etsomnia™, so let’s just dive in. While keeping a safe distance from each other. With anti-flu gear. Oh, and don’t forget to wash your hands!

Q. What’s more festive than a crocheted virus molecule?
A. Pretty much anything.
I see what you did there. By YeahGuyCo (website here)
I think some people are getting a little bit carried away…
What a great idea! By AESquaredCreations
Sure, Coronavirus ruined your trip to Disney, but you can still enjoy The Mouse!
Nicely done. By IntelliDesigns
You can always tell things are bad when the snake oil salesmen start turning up.
I don’t know whether these delicious-looking immune-boosting elderberry lollipops will save you from the current contagion, but they are certainly a lot more pleasant than most of the preventatives I’ve seen! By HolisticHoovesHmstd
Wearing one of these extra-stinky home remedies around your neck is supposed to prevent illness. I guess if it keeps people away, it could actually work as described…
I know so many people who would love this… By SnackApparel
Ladies, just because you have to wear a mask doesn’t mean you have to forgo fashion!
I think this sums it up rather nicely. By FreakedOutCat

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 258: My Corona

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    March 5, 2020 at 7:20 am

    Wow! A whole new industry.

  2. Daniela
    March 5, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Very funny 😀. The vegan t-shirt is hilarious, I think. Creative indeed.

  3. artfulblasphemer
    March 5, 2020 at 9:36 am

    Freakedoutcat is one of my very best friends from childhood! We’ve know each other since we were 12 years old, and she’s the announcer for the LA Derby Dolls and one of the coolest people I know. I am super stoked to see her appear in your entry today and hope that people go and check out her fantastic, irreverent works! You’ve made my day!

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 5, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    I love, love, love that embroidered sign! Maybe the one positive that will emerge from this health scare is that people will become more vigilant about policing what their gross family members are doing. One of my obsessions is with bubonic plague and, from that starting point, disease epidemics more generally. I read a lot about the 1918 flu. Anyway, for that reason, the crocheted virus actually holds some appeal to me. I never considered decorating my house with items relating to that particular obsession so now I am going to have to snoop around Etsy looking for aesthetically pleasing plague, pox, and pestilence inspired goods.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      March 5, 2020 at 4:21 pm

      I was thinking the same thing about coughing and handwashing and general hygiene.

      I just found out that Etsy removed all the funny shirts, telling the sellers that their humor is against Etsy’s policies. I guess I get that, but if we can’t laugh, all is lost. It’s a shame that the virus has caused so many problems for so many people, and I’m very sorry for those who are suffering, but whistling through the graveyard is just my way of coping.

      • Laura (PA Pict)
        March 5, 2020 at 4:54 pm

        Given the things I have seen on Etsy, that’s a weird choice for policy enforcement. Perhaps they are fretful of contributing to the misinformation. There are a lot of mixed messages about how to handle disease control already so maybe they think some utter muppet is going to take a t-shirt slogan as equivalent to CDC advisories. Sadly, in this weird time we find ourselves in, it might be possible.

      • Donna from MyOBT
        March 5, 2020 at 5:29 pm

        I imagine that’s true. Depressing, but true.

