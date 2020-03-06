A Creative Soul

My OBT

These are the unusual, eye-catching stained glass pieces made by Kim of Kimcap Créations. The designer makes everything by hand, and sells her art both online and in her own beautiful little brick-and-mortar shop in Antibes, France. If you’re not familiar with the region, it’s located on the Côte d’Azur between Cannes and Nice, and it’s known for its laid-back, artsy vibe.

(If Google Translate is correct), Kim is constantly inspired to come up with new designs. Creating has been her obsession for her whole life, and while she enjoys her stained glass art, she doesn’t limit herself to just one medium. She also creates costume jewelry, lights, and fashion accessories.

The Kimcap social media is full of delicious behind-the-scenes photos of Kim’s art. I always especially enjoy the work of artists who are generous about sharing their process. It makes me feel so much more connected to the work.

You can follow the endlessly-creative Kimcap Créations on Kim’s website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

Bonjour à toutes & à tous… Je suis fière de moi… cette fois je n'ai rien montré jusqu'à la fin… 😁. Je vous dévoile mon plus gros bb en création vitrail. Il mesure 46,5×29 cm + son support bois entièrement fait-main et sur mesure. Vous rappelez-vous de mon "échantillon d'idée" ??? et bien voilà où je voulais en venir… Je l'ai cerclé d'un cadre en zinc, il s'agit d'un véritable tableau en verre… Pourquoi pas posé devant une lampe…. ? sur une console ? dans une chambre ? Il est disponible sur l'e-shop, lien dans la bio. . . . . #stained #stainedglassartist #stainedglass #abstractart #artmoderne #vitrail #copperfoil #artglass #decorationinterieur #deco #frenchriviera #nice #madeinfrance #monaco #antibesjuanlespins #antibes

A post shared by Kimcap Créations (@kimcapcreations) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “A Creative Soul

  1. StellaKate Blue
    March 6, 2020 at 9:01 am

    What lovely work! I especially like her more whimsical pieces.

