The Humane Condition

The Wisconsin Humane Society operates five animal shelters, as well as a public Spay/Neuter Clinic, caring for more than 40,000 animals every year. In other words, they have a lot of balls* in the air. (*That’s a little neuter humor, right there.) So it makes sense that they would borrow a great promotional idea first done by BARCS in Baltimore. The campaign offers a drawing or painting of the pet of anyone who donates $15 to the organization, with the caveat above. Cute, right? Well, we’re not the only ones who think so.

“We have a pool of staff and volunteers standing by, eager to turn your animal into a timeless work of art (or at least make you laugh). You might get one of our extremely talented artists, but we’ll be honest… you’ll probably get someone who can’t draw their way out of a paper bag.” – Wisconsin Humane Society

The campaign was so staggeringly successful, they had to shut it down after only 36 hours. While their “artists” were working around the clock, they had received way too many requests to ever fill. They’re still working on the masterpieces, but the good news is that the animals got the support they needed, and it was a great way to raise awareness of the plight of rescue animals.

“The volunteers who wielded crayons and colored pencils have been working tirelessly to get them finished. We had to close the campaign about 36 hours after we launched it, as we were so flooded with pet pics.” – Angela Speed, VP Communications, Wisconsin Humane Society

While they may not be the most skilled animal portraits you’ve ever seen, even the crudest of the drawings do a marvelous job of capturing the pets’ personalities. They are actually pretty fantastic.

