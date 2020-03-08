Happy International Women’s Day!

“International Women’s Day 2020 campaign theme is #EachforEqual. An equal world is an enabled world. Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day. We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world.” – InternationalWomensDay.org

I thought today, I’d introduce us all to some female artists I admire but whom I haven’t yet explored in depth. I hope you find some interesting talents to explore today.

You can follow International Women’s Day on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Ginger Bowen Fine Art: From humble self-taught beginnings, the artist has all but conquered the art world. Bowen often incorporates homey antiques in her compositions, giving them a pleasant nostalgia. “I just want people to look at one of my paintings and experience a moment of peace, or have it add a smile or a little bit of joy to their day. I feel blessed that I am doing something I feel so passionate about. Being creative is way too much fun. I can’t imagine ever retiring from creativity.”

Jaqueline Larsen: Her photography focuses on women and landscapes, and often the intersections between the two. “Through her work she investigates the concept of identity, the territory, the body and its relationship with the environment, from a poetic and symbolic perspective. Through interventions in the landscape and visual parallelism with the body, she creates a narrative that, while part of personal experiences, allows the work to gain a universal sense, susceptible to being read and interpreted by others.”

Lauren Lovette: The 28 year old isn’t just a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, she’s also a choreographer. “When I listen to music, I see all sorts of things. It’s never the same. I see stories. I like the drama that goes into dance. I think there’s something great about that emotional element instead of just having cool lines or abstract things happening. You can come up with some very cool movements, but I like to move people.”

Cup of Jo blog: After writing social media and articles for media giants including Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, and Martha Stewart Living, Joanna Goddard decided to start her own blog, which quickly gained ground. She quit her other jobs, and is now a media mogul in her own right. Cup of Jo focuses on happiness, health, and prosperity for women.

Marlys Boddy: The daughter of a cinematographer and an English teacher, Boddy grew up surrounded by art. “I am inspired by the variety of expressions, as well as the endless combination of features that makes each of us unique. My sculptures are character studies, informing us about the diversity of people and the world they live in. They convey a sense of the familiar, portraying people and emotions common to us all.”

Zaha Hadid is a world-famous architect, best known for her organic, female shaped buildings. In 2004, she was the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize. And her talents aren’t limited to buildings. Hadid has also created some of the sexiest housewares I’ve ever seen, all with her signature swoop.

The Front media company: Born out of fire and frustration. Founded by former VICE executive, Thalia Mavros, The Front is a female-first creative think tank and documentary production studio that develops and produces powerful stories with purpose. By creating content that shifts perspectives, establishes trust, and celebrates human connection, they “build entertainment experiences that foster a collective sense of wonder.”

Caryn Brown: The artist has been working in kiln-fired glass for decades, but she doesn’t let her medium define her. “I don’t like to color outside the lines—I like to move them. In repeating both line and color, I strive to capture the movement of melted glass.”

Kate McKinnon: No matter what character she is playing on SNL, I believe her. The woman is an absolute chameleon, AND I learned this week she has no social media or website. So smart! “If you want to do sketch comedy, the SNL audition is the moment that your entire existence has been building toward, and it lasts five minutes. Everything you’ve ever done is just building toward those five minutes, so the stakes are the highest they could possibly be. But the answer is no, because I formed no memories during those five minutes. My mind had left and was off watching Catfish while my body just performed the movements that I practiced.”

Thea Miller/DRU Jewelry: The artist skillfully mixes vintage-looking elements with rocker-chick vibes to create jewelry meant to empower the wearer. “DRU. was born out of a desire to create meaning and make sense out of life’s complexities. I have always been drawn to icons and images that symbolize strength and have provided hope and solace throughout history, so my collection began there.”

Alberta Ferretti: The Italian fashion designer is known for her elegantly-draped designs and layered looks. Her goal is to catch the eye of the “cocktail crowd,” and she’s remarkably successful at that aim, but she’s so much more. “I look around and I see women walking in the street and the story behind [my collection] is one of a strong, assertive woman, but at the same time there is always a feminine and sensual side to her. The woman I have created this collection for is all of these things together.”

Lora Appleton/kinder MODERN: Though she started designing modern children’s furnishings, Appleton’s kinder MODERN brand offers fun, colorful, super-stylish furnishings for customers of all ages. “We think about age groups as well as interactivity. We’re finding the sweet spot between child & adult and how to serve multiple needs in one designated space. We also consider how children of different ages use space so we can serve those needs with the construction of new forms.”