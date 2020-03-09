Hooks, Line, and Sinker

Today, I’m bringing you the gorgeous, sexy, challenging choreography by Galen Hooks. You may have heard of her, since she’s been everywhere and done everything. Hooks has been nominated for multiple Video Music Awards for her direction and choreography. She also directs both music videos and live shows, with a client list that reads like a who’s who of the music business. Top artists including Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Usher, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Ciara, Ne-Yo, and John Legend have all used her impressive skills to make their shows and videos better.

In addition to her work backstage, Hooks has also worked as a dancer, singer/songwriter, actress, and TV show host. And it’s no wonder she’s so versatile and accomplished; the Los Angeles native has been in and around the entertainment industry since the age of seven, when her dance group was the Junior Dance Champion on Star Search. Hooks’s credits include La La Land, GI Joe 3, 17 again, The Voice , America’s Got Talent, X-Factor, So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing with the Stars, Glee, The Grammys, Oscars, American Music Awards, and much, much more.

Hooks’s choreography is truly spectacular, and I especially enjoyed seeing how different dancers interpreted it for themselves. That’s her in the front at the beginning of the first video. Man, can she move! By the way, the girl on the right in the third grouping is Maddie Ziegler from Dance Moms and Sia music video fame. By the way, the first video was also the 5th most like dance video of 2019, featured in YouTube Rewind 2019.

You can follow the multi-talented Galen Hooks on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.