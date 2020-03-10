The Bedraggled Bohemian

Glass artist Claire Morris describes herself like this: “A Bedraggled Bohemian Glass Artist based in Staffordshire, UK. Scruffy Pagan Plantmuncher. Bullied by cats.” I certainly couldn’t describe her any better than that, and her description makes me think we should be friends. Morris’s kilnworked beads are truly tiny works of art. The artist is clearly inspired by the natural world, and her beautiful beads make me feel like spring isn’t far away.
“I’m based in the UK, which has an amazing amount of stunning scenery, myths, legends and history – this provides me with a great range of sources of inspiration, from mountains, to ancient forests and stone circles. I feel blessed to live in a land that is so rich in the Earth’s bounties and with such a deep and varied history.”– About Claire Morris
I’m honestly a bit obsessed with Morris’s designs, but I’m just not fast enough. As quickly as she puts new beads up in her Etsy shop, they get snatched up by fellow fans. With such beautiful work at such a reasonable price point, it’s no wonder she’s had more than 3,200 sales. But I’m not giving up until I am the proud owner of a Rowanberry bead!
You can check out all the unique glass beads and other glass art by Claire Morris on the Rowanberry Designs website and on on Etsy, Instagram, and Facebook.
March 10, 2020 at 7:19 am
I always enjoy every post that Donna makes, but seldom want to buy a item featured. That is not true today. I love all of her work and even I can afford to own one of her works. They are truly beautiful and wonderful. I just started to follow her today and I guess you need to be fast if you want to own a piece. I’ll try and sharpen my skills and learn to click fast. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2020 at 8:06 am
I’m so glad they spoke to you! I really can’t get enough of them. Never seen anything like them!
LikeLike
March 10, 2020 at 7:23 am
So beautiful, love the fungi and the strawberries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2020 at 8:06 am
Those strawberries are so special!
LikeLike
March 10, 2020 at 8:23 am
What can I say ? Truely lovely and so unique. Such talent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2020 at 11:31 am
I just can’t stop looking at them!
LikeLiked by 1 person