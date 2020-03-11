It Ain't Easy

My OBT

The Canadian pop music duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine (A.K.A. ExJ) make some really beautiful music together. The singer/songwriter pair met in 2014 at Algonquin College in Ottawa, but it wasn’t until 2017 when they won the first season of the Canadian reality music competition show The Launch that they really started making a name for themselves.

“Jamie and I started doing this stuff four or five years ago — just writing music, and we never saw it going this direction. So it’s interesting to have a song take off the way ‘Ain’t Easy’ has. …To have the level of success we’ve had and continue to have is really exciting for us. We’re writers first, and we’re really all about the art, so to have a song that is reacted well around the world is kind of surreal.”

– ExJ interview with Billboard Magazine

Woods and Fine are particularly good at turning out killer pop hooks. Even though I’m hearing them for the first time, I feel like I’d recognize them instantly if I heard them again. That’s a real talent, and a tremendous marketable skill. I think we’re going to be hearing more from this fascinating pair.

You can follow Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and on every music platform you’ve ever heard of.

