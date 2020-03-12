Etsomnia™ 259: Slipping Up

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once a week.
During my recent search for kimonos, I kept running into slippers, presumably because of the kimono/bathrobe connection. Since I came across so many doozies, I decided they needed their own post. Here, without further ado, are the
, best , and worst slippers on Etsy. weirdest
If I were a dog, and my people started wearing something that looks like my disembodied head, I would assume they were planning to kill me and turn me into clothing.
Why do these tragic slippers appear to to have tongues? You know what? Never mind. I don’t want to know.
Our giant cat used to try to fit himself into my slippers. He would have loved this slipper-shaped pet bed! By PetsFave
“Boyfriend gift.” Looks to me like somebody needs to re-evaluate their life choices, starting with their love life.
I don’t know what’s funnier – the fact that someone glued maribou to flip flops and tried to get $50 for them, or the fact that the picture is clearly a still from a VHS videotape.
If you haven’t had time to baby proof and your little one is starting to walk, attaching vintage rattles to the front of their slippers will certainly slow them down. Plus, you’ll always know where they are. Like cat collar bells for small humans.
These are affordable and completely my style! By SoukmadeMorocco
As slippers, they’re a mess, but as pregnancy deterrents, I’m pretty sure they’d be more effective than birth control pills.
“Fantasy slippers.” Maybe if is your fantasy… this
I guess if is what you sleep in, these make sense… this
By now, you get that I’m not a fan of knitted or crocheted slippers. These babies, however, have gone a long way to revising that opinion. So cute! By CrochetMilie
I’m sure they’re warm and soft, but I’d be too afraid I’d fall down the stairs and die, and then the EMTs would see me wearing them.
Yike. I feel like they can see me, and they’re not impressed.
March 12, 2020 at 6:44 am
I do wonder about some peoples taste. Does this stuff sale?
March 12, 2020 at 10:24 am
It’s hard to know whether they sell or just get taken down. I assume someone must be buying them.
March 12, 2020 at 11:14 am
Hmm. I do know that when my cards just sit there for a while I remove them and send them myself instead os paying for the space.
March 12, 2020 at 12:32 pm
That’s smart.
March 12, 2020 at 7:34 am
Because of the pair by SoukmadeMorocoo got me tp vote today. I think they are beautiful. Hal
March 12, 2020 at 10:24 am
They really are!
March 12, 2020 at 2:35 pm
There are a lot of folks out there who need to put down the knitting needles and glue guns . . .
