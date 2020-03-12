Etsomnia™ 259: Slipping Up

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once a week.

During my recent search for kimonos, I kept running into slippers, presumably because of the kimono/bathrobe connection. Since I came across so many doozies, I decided they needed their own post. Here, without further ado, are the best, worst, and weirdest slippers on Etsy.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

If I were a dog, and my people started wearing something that looks like my disembodied head, I would assume they were planning to kill me and turn me into clothing.

Why do these tragic slippers appear to to have tongues? You know what? Never mind. I don’t want to know.

Our giant cat used to try to fit himself into my slippers. He would have loved this slipper-shaped pet bed! By PetsFave

“Boyfriend gift.” Looks to me like somebody needs to re-evaluate their life choices, starting with their love life.

I don’t know what’s funnier – the fact that someone glued maribou to flip flops and tried to get $50 for them, or the fact that the picture is clearly a still from a VHS videotape.

If you haven’t had time to baby proof and your little one is starting to walk, attaching vintage rattles to the front of their slippers will certainly slow them down. Plus, you’ll always know where they are. Like cat collar bells for small humans.

These are affordable and completely my style! By SoukmadeMorocco

As slippers, they’re a mess, but as pregnancy deterrents, I’m pretty sure they’d be more effective than birth control pills.

“Fantasy slippers.” Maybe if this is your fantasy…

I guess if this is what you sleep in, these make sense…

By now, you get that I’m not a fan of knitted or crocheted slippers. These babies, however, have gone a long way to revising that opinion. So cute! By CrochetMilie

I’m sure they’re warm and soft, but I’d be too afraid I’d fall down the stairs and die, and then the EMTs would see me wearing them.

Yike. I feel like they can see me, and they’re not impressed.