Anthem Lights

Although religion doesn’t really do it for me, I am still a huge sucker for a good piece of sacred music. Today’s rabbit hole began with a piece most Christians know well, The Doxology. The song was recorded with perfect harmonies by the YouTube cover sensation Anthem Lights, whose reimaginings of songs both old and new are a real joy to hear.

Though they are impeccable musicians, and both their harmonies and their look are lovely, it’s Amber Lights’s marketing plan that has me most impressed. I was interested to learn that the group maintains constant digital contact with their audience. Rather than expending time, energy, and funds touring and pushing for radio play, the group instead focuses on making sure they keep their online content coming at a steady pace. And it’s working for them, too.

“We made a vow a long time ago to be the most consumer-oriented band in the music industry. Our fans, who have named themselves ‘Lightbulbs,’ are rabid and passionate for all-things Anthem Lights. They are the reason we’re able to continue making music so prolifically.” – About Anthem Lights

You can follow Anthem Lights on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.