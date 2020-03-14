The Geometric Baker

Happy Pi Day! Guess what I’ve got for you?
Baker Lauren Ko (A.K.A. Loko Kitchen) is a wizard with geometry. And color gradients. And pie. All of my favorite things wrapped up in one, really. A secretary by day, Ko is (are you sitting down?) SELF TAUGHT, and only started making pies 3 years ago. Can you believe it? These amazing creations were made by an amateur!
“I’m an executive assistant with no professional culinary or pastry training/experience. What I have to show is simply a product of going for it with a measure of patience and a sharp knife.”– Lauren Ko interview with Mic
Ko doesn’t even sell her masterpieces. After over-pieing her “poor” husband, she says she now gives the pies away to friends, neighbors, and coworkers. Lucky, lucky people!
You can follow Lauren Ko on her Loko kitchen website and on Instagram.
March 14, 2020 at 7:00 am
How fabulous! Those look so tempting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 14, 2020 at 10:49 am
They certainly do!
LikeLike
March 14, 2020 at 7:21 am
I do love pie …not sure how some of these would taste but aren’t they beautifully done. I almost get dizzy trying to figure one or two out. Where did she start?…on the middle or on the edge?
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 14, 2020 at 10:50 am
That’s an excellent question! She should do instructional videos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 14, 2020 at 11:34 am
I would like a tiny slice of each please. (Training for Thanksgiving!) They surely are gorgeous, I’m sending this to my dauighter who is a pastry chef!
LikeLike