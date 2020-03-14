The Geometric Baker

Lauren Ko/LokoKitchen

Happy Pi Day! Guess what I’ve got for you?

Baker Lauren Ko (A.K.A. Loko Kitchen) is a wizard with geometry. And color gradients. And pie. All of my favorite things wrapped up in one, really. A secretary by day, Ko is (are you sitting down?) SELF TAUGHT, and only started making pies 3 years ago. Can you believe it? These amazing creations were made by an amateur!

“I’m an executive assistant with no professional culinary or pastry training/experience. What I have to show is simply a product of going for it with a measure of patience and a sharp knife.” – Lauren Ko interview with Mic

Ko doesn’t even sell her masterpieces. After over-pieing her “poor” husband, she says she now gives the pies away to friends, neighbors, and coworkers. Lucky, lucky people!

You can follow Lauren Ko on her Loko kitchen website and on Instagram.