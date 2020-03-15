My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Sleeping Betty

Claude Cloutier

Today, I bring you Sleeping Betty (originally Isabelle au Bois Dormant), a fantastic, super-stylish animated short directed by Claude Cloutier. The film was produced in 2007 in connection with the Canadian National Film Board, whose films we have enjoyed before. Entirely drawn in ink, the short celebrates both a refreshingly-innovative take on a traditional fairy tale and pen and ink drawing, a nearly-dead method of animation.

“I draw on paper with brush, India ink and water, for nuance and half-tones. After that, it’s colored by computer. I like to draw on paper. I’m old-school.”

– Claude Cloutier

The queen’s over-the-top crying, the witch’s attempted fixes, the hilariously-hammy steed, and the perfectly-non-dramatic ending all made me very, very happy. I hope that Sleeping Betty will entertain you as much as it did me.

You may watch more films by Claude Cloutier on the NFB website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Sleeping Betty

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    March 15, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Hilarious! The hammy steed was my favorite.

  2. bcparkison
    March 15, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Very creative but kinda silly too. I knew we were in for a treat by looking at the tree at the very begining. Love all of the faces .

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 15, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    I love the animation style. I am really glad some people are continuing to pursue hand drawn animation. I really like the skritchy nature of the mark making.

