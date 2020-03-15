Today, I bring you Sleeping Betty (originally Isabelle au Bois Dormant), a fantastic, super-stylish animated short directed by Claude Cloutier. The film was produced in 2007 in connection with the Canadian National Film Board, whose films we have enjoyed before. Entirely drawn in ink, the short celebrates both a refreshingly-innovative take on a traditional fairy tale and pen and ink drawing, a nearly-dead method of animation.
“I draw on paper with brush, India ink and water, for nuance and half-tones. After that, it’s colored by computer. I like to draw on paper. I’m old-school.”– Claude Cloutier
The queen’s over-the-top crying, the witch’s attempted fixes, the hilariously-hammy steed, and the perfectly-non-dramatic ending all made me very, very happy. I hope that Sleeping Betty will entertain you as much as it did me.
You may watch more films by Claude Cloutier on the NFB website.
March 15, 2020 at 8:43 am
Hilarious! The hammy steed was my favorite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 15, 2020 at 11:02 am
The whole thing is just brilliant. Some people are so damned talented!
LikeLike
March 15, 2020 at 9:34 am
Very creative but kinda silly too. I knew we were in for a treat by looking at the tree at the very begining. Love all of the faces .
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 15, 2020 at 11:03 am
They’re really amazing, like Hirschfelds come to life!
LikeLike
March 15, 2020 at 12:31 pm
I love the animation style. I am really glad some people are continuing to pursue hand drawn animation. I really like the skritchy nature of the mark making.
LikeLike