Hot Off the Presses

Hessa Al Ajmani

United Arab Emirates ceramicist Hessa Al Ajmani makes beautiful, functional pieces inspired by and created from the natural world. The artist is deeply interested in psychology, and her work reflects the natural elements that represent the concepts of home and self-healing to her.

Al Ajmani’s works usually start with fauna gathered in her favorite gardens, including her mother’s. gathers small flowers and fronds from her mother’s garden. She presses the flowers and leaves onto her hand-formed stoneware pieces. Once the shapes are set, she removes the plants, and sometimes paints the earthenware to match the plants that made the impressions. Because they are inspired by and created from nature, no two of her creations are ever the same.

“I’ve been playing with all sorts of clay (air-drying, polymer, earthenware) since I was a child. I learned how to work with it professionally in university, but didn’t pick up the practice until about a year ago. I had to re-teach myself all the basics and do endless tests with clay consistency, form, texture, firings, etc.”

Al Ajmani doesn’t create her pieces on a potter’s wheel, which adds another element of uniqueness to them. It also means that each piece takes more time to create than standard thrown pottery. And their look reflects all this care and love. Because she has found so much peace and joy in her pottery, she started Clay Corner Studio, which allows other children and adults to share in her passion for both ceramics and painting.

You can follow Hessa Al Ajmani on her website and on Instagram here and here.

🍋🍉🍊🍽 Which one is your favorite?

🍋🍉🍊🍽 Which one is your favorite?



Eat Your Medicine 🌻🌿🥀

Eat Your Medicine 🌻🌿🥀



☕️🌻🥀🌿

☕️🌻🥀🌿



Care to eat your greens? 🌿

Care to eat your greens? 🌿



It's a mood 🌻🌿

It’s a mood 🌻🌿



Mine 🌻🌿🥀

Mine 🌻🌿🥀



Eat your medicine 🍽

Eat your medicine 🍽



Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    March 16, 2020 at 7:54 am

    I love the weeds inplanted .And the blue mug is beautiful. I wonder about lead free…

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 16, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    These are glorious! I really love the pressed flowers. I would love to own some.

  3. gifted50
    March 16, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    Her work is beautiful.

