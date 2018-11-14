My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Littlest Farmhouse

by 1 Comment

tiny 1

Roost 36 by Perch & Nest

AirBNB has an amazing array of intriguing properties, but I think the mini North Carolina farmhouse known as Roost 36 may be in my top 10. With a view of Winston-Salem’s famous Hanging Rock from the adorable, wee porch, this green-built three bedroom/one bathroom house is situated on a scenic 4-acre historic farm. And to make your stay complete, the site even features “free wake up calls from Brutus, our rooster.”

Roost 36 was designed by the firm of Perch and Nest, who are responsible for all kinds of small wonders.

You can see the listing on AirBNB, and you can check out Perch and Nest’s other tiny masterpieces on their website.

Photos property of Perch and Nest.

tiny 2tiny 3tiny 3atiny 4tiny 4atiny 5tiny 6tiny 7tiny 8tiny 9

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “The Littlest Farmhouse

Leave a comment

  1. leegschrift
    November 14, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Oh that’s s lovely tine house. Don’t drive me crazy now!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.