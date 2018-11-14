The Littlest Farmhouse

AirBNB has an amazing array of intriguing properties, but I think the mini North Carolina farmhouse known as Roost 36 may be in my top 10. With a view of Winston-Salem’s famous Hanging Rock from the adorable, wee porch, this green-built three bedroom/one bathroom house is situated on a scenic 4-acre historic farm. And to make your stay complete, the site even features “free wake up calls from Brutus, our rooster.”

Roost 36 was designed by the firm of Perch and Nest, who are responsible for all kinds of small wonders.

You can see the listing on AirBNB, and you can check out Perch and Nest’s other tiny masterpieces on their website.

Photos property of Perch and Nest.