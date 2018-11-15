Etsomnia™ 203: Give Thanks

This cat is thinking about leaving you a Thanksgiving present, and it isn’t pumpkin pie.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Since I don’t post Etsomnia™ on Thanksgiving (to give Etsy sellers something to be extra thankful for), I thought today would be a good time for a Thanksgiving post.
I freely admit I have kind of a problem with the holiday. Don’t get me wrong: I’m all about giving thanks and counting my blessings, but orange and brown and green and yellow bum me out. When they’re outside in nature, I enjoy the colors of the season just fine, but once you start decorating with them (or worse, dressing in them), I lose my appetite. So please forgive my general disgust with most things Thanksgiving. It really is just because I find most of it ugly.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
I was surprised at how appealing this planter was until I realized it’s made by our friends at SucculentArtWorks!
Nothing says Thanksgiving like a bird with blown pupils.
You know, I was going to get this “festive” skirt, but without the petticoat, what’s the point?
Now THIS I can relate to! By AviatePress (Note: they are sold out on Etsy, but you can still buy it on their website.)
Gross, plus it looks like those turkeys are about to lose their giblets.
This dress looks like it’s made from castoff potholders, yet it’s still not hot.
That’s one way to sell a hat.
Q. Donna, why aren’t you eating?
A. The table runner is making me nauseous.
That does not look like good eatin’.
Who is she reminding me of? Oh, wait. I know.
