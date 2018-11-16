My OBT

I’m going to be seeing some very old friends soon, and it’s put me in mind of one of my favorite albums of all times, The Police’s Synchronicity. Appearing on nearly every list of best albums of all time, singles from Synchronicity actually knocked Michael Jackson’s Thriller album off the charts more than onceMy friends and I played in non-stop for a year, and anytime I hear one of those tracks, I am immediately transported back to the house on Willow Street in 1983.

So today, I want to do something different. I want to bring you some wonderful reinterpretations and tight covers of my favorite songs from that album.

Here they are. Enjoy!

1. Synchronicity (The Evidence)
2. Walking in Your Footsteps (John K. Band)
3. Every Breath You Take (Chase Holfeder)
4. King of Pain (Valerie Broussard)
5. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Sting and Rufus Wainwright)
6. Tea in the Sahara (Turner Adams)
7. Murder by Numbers (Category 2)

 

  1. Tim
    November 16, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Talking Heads, Howard Jones, Thomson Twins, Adam And the Ants, Thomas Dolby…If ever there was a movie I would write it would be a cheesy bad dramady about that time. BUT…the sound track would be awesome!

