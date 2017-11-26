Nopes from Malaysia

IS IT ON ME?!?

I apologize in advance for the incoherent, run-on sentences in our future. This one has me completely unhinged.

Today, against my better judgement, I bring you repulsive-yet-fascinating macro photography by Jimmy Kong, a sadist who lives in Malaysia, a place I will never go. Kong really gets down in there and photographs the native nopes in great (awful) detail. All the articles I could find about this series suggested the spiders appeared to be looking into the viewer’s soul. What a disturbing thought. Do you think they can see me?

Just looking at these photos is enough to give me a profound case of the willies. I confess that as horrified as I am by his subjects, and that’s a lot, I truly cannot look away from his pictures, and that’s only in part because I’m afraid if I look away, they’ll move.

Follow Kong (if you dare) on Flickr. Yuck.

All images property of Jimmy Kong.