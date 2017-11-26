Nopes from Malaysia

IS IT ON ME?!?
I apologize in advance for the incoherent, run-on sentences in our future. This one has me completely unhinged.
Today, against my better judgement, I bring you repulsive-yet-fascinating macro photography by Jimmy Kong, a sadist who lives in Malaysia, a place I will never go. Kong really gets down in there and photographs the native nopes in great (awful) detail. All the articles I could find about this series suggested the spiders appeared to be looking into the viewer’s soul. What a disturbing thought. Do you think they can see me?
Just looking at these photos is enough to give me a profound case of the willies. I confess that as horrified as I am by his subjects, and that’s a lot, I truly cannot look away from his pictures, and that’s only in part because I’m afraid if I look away, they’ll move.
Follow Kong (if you dare) on Flickr. Yuck.
All images property of Jimmy Kong.
November 26, 2017 at 7:37 am
Beautiful series of macros.
Excellent work!
November 26, 2017 at 11:34 am
It really is beautiful (and nightmarish).
November 26, 2017 at 8:07 am
Kinda cute in a funny sort of way. Science fiction may not be fiction.
November 26, 2017 at 11:36 am
I kept trying to see “Charlotte’s Web,” but all I can see is “The Fly.”
November 26, 2017 at 9:11 am
I love spiders and find the ones with big eyes to be very endearing. My oldest son, however, is so arachnophobic that he’d feel scared even seeing these pictures. This blog post could become a creative punishment …
November 26, 2017 at 11:37 am
“Hello? Yes, I’d like to report an incident of child abuse…”
November 26, 2017 at 11:21 am
I like these photos. But, then, i kinda like spiders. Now, if these were pics of snakes, I’d have not even looked.
November 26, 2017 at 11:38 am
See? And I love snakes. I guess we all have our Achilles heel. These are mine.
November 26, 2017 at 12:02 pm
Thanks for the laugh. And the creeps!
Alison
November 26, 2017 at 12:03 pm
wow, these are simply amazing! the level of detail is extraordinary. i guess they’re not scary at all to me because they don’t even look like actual, real creatures. and yet i have a friend who freaks out at the tiniest, most ordinary spider and will smash them like crazy even though i try to explain that they’re actually beneficial. i guess she wouldn’t appreciate this post!
November 26, 2017 at 2:20 pm
I understand, intellectually, how good they are for us. But I can’t help panicking when there is one inside with me. Outside, I figure I’m on their turf, and I leave them alone. But inside, all bets are off. I go nuclear.
November 26, 2017 at 1:59 pm
I am officially going to have nightmares..Thank you oh so much.;p I flipping HATE spiders and this photographer needs to seek help for evening thinking about photographing them! lol. ❤
November 26, 2017 at 2:19 pm
Sorry. Me, too. But they’re such compelling photos, I couldn’t resist! (Also yuck.)
