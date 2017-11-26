One Beautiful Compliment

Today, I got a truly lovely surprise. Artist and fellow blogger Roberta M. did a post about My One Beautiful Thing! The piece is thoughtful and kind and made me feel very appreciated. I actually got a little choked up reading it aloud to Beloved.

Go check out the post, and while you’re there, have a look around Roberta’s blog.

No Ordinary Thing.

Writing a daily blog is a lot of work, but since I am fortunate enough to have followers who engage and comment the way many of you do makes it far from a thankless job. I consider myself very lucky to be able to feel every day like I’m putting something good out into the world. But when a fellow blogger takes their time and blog space to acknowledge what I do, it is so extra special, it deserves to be celebrated.

Many thanks to Roberta, and to all of you lovelies who make me feel so appreciated every day.

XOXO