Tarot for Your Neck

Barcelona-based jeweler/photographer Marta Torrent makes other-worldly, delicate-looking jewelry from blown glass, fine chain, and real gem beads. Her most recent work, The No. 3 Collection, was inspired by the Tarot.
I wasn’t able to find out much more about Torrent, so I’ll let her beautiful jewelry speak for itself!
All images property of Marta Torrent/Santa Rita.
November 27, 2017 at 8:11 am
I know nothing about tarot so I can’t comment on that aspect. It’s lovely stuff though. I especially like the pieces that have those little lozenge shapes that make me think of bladderwrack seaweed.
November 27, 2017 at 8:21 am
That’s it exactly! I couldn’t figure out what they reminded me of!
November 27, 2017 at 8:49 am
Beautiful! Wonder what kind of glue she uses for those inside chains?
November 27, 2017 at 9:47 am
I looked as closely as I could, and I think they’re strung through tiny holes drilled in the glass. Then there appears to be some kind of little pearl or other bead on the outside of the glass, keeping the chains from pulling all the way through. Incredibly delicate work!
November 27, 2017 at 10:04 am
I think I would be afraid to wear some of them . so very delicate.
November 27, 2017 at 1:06 pm
I had exactly the same thought!
November 27, 2017 at 12:31 pm
This is so pretty and so delicate! I love it! ❤
November 27, 2017 at 1:06 pm
I’m so glad!
November 27, 2017 at 7:25 pm
I am astounded by the creativity. These are very beautiful and quite unique.
November 27, 2017 at 8:49 pm
I agree. I’ve never seen anything like them!
November 27, 2017 at 11:14 pm
They truly are! I like how they seem like they came out of the sea.
