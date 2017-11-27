My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Tarot for Your Neck

by

torrent 1

Marta Torrent/Santa Rita

Barcelona-based jeweler/photographer Marta Torrent makes other-worldly, delicate-looking jewelry from blown glass, fine chain, and real gem beads. Her most recent work, The No. 3 Collection, was inspired by the Tarot.

I wasn’t able to find out much more about Torrent, so I’ll let her beautiful jewelry speak for itself!

All images property of Marta Torrent/Santa Rita.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

Tarot for Your Neck

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 27, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I know nothing about tarot so I can’t comment on that aspect. It’s lovely stuff though. I especially like the pieces that have those little lozenge shapes that make me think of bladderwrack seaweed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    November 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Beautiful! Wonder what kind of glue she uses for those inside chains?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. K.M. Sutton
    November 27, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    This is so pretty and so delicate! I love it! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Barbara
    November 27, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I am astounded by the creativity. These are very beautiful and quite unique.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

