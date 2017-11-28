Panorama-Palooza

The rare catipede
Panoramic photos can be glorious, if done correctly. Today’s post is not about that.
I thought it would be fun to explore the wide, wide, wide world of panorama fails. These are yanked, with great glee, from the internet, so I didn’t even try to attribute them. A few of the articles I read suggested these photos “opened up the gates of hell,” but they mostly just made me laugh.
And now, for the nutty photos. No subject seemed to be safe from Picassoing by the phone feature. Cats, for example, are particularly adept at screwing up your panoramic photos:
I’ll bet you this guy misses the litter box 100% of the time. Not his fault, really.
Of course, dogs couldn’t let cats have all the attention, either:
Clearly, someone thought this one was a flight risk
And I kind of feel like this Cerebus should have a triple muzzle
I wonder if he enjoys ants…
And you thought regular Corgis had back problems…
And of course, the rest of the animal kingdom had to get in on the act:
Moooooooooooooooo
Thank goodness it’s not a unicorn. The horn would tip it over immediately
But as wacky as the animals are, it’s really the people that entertained me the most:
There are days when I would consider this to be an accurate self-portrait
I’ve thought about it and thought about it, and I have concluded this guy must have fallen off the mountain to achieve this photo. Sad.
Instant troll face!
She apparently sneezed during the photo. Epic!
That’s a hard swipe left
I’m starting to think Potato Jesus was painted from a live model
There are thousands more, so if you’re looking to waste some time, check out the panorama fails Tumblr.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
November 28, 2017 at 7:34 am
Oh good grief. someone didn’t have much to do. but the Corgi one did make me miss mine who we had to put down several years ago.
November 28, 2017 at 8:37 am
Corgis are my favorite. Sorry you lost your little buddy.
November 28, 2017 at 8:12 am
I’m now inspired to try out that pano feature on my phone! Thanks Donna.
November 28, 2017 at 8:38 am
I am, too! You never know what will happen!
November 28, 2017 at 9:17 am
lol! Wild!
November 28, 2017 at 9:20 am
They really are weird!
November 28, 2017 at 9:48 am
These are great! My boyfriend loves the panoramic feature and has caught his share of aliens, but nothing like this.
November 28, 2017 at 9:52 am
If you’re going to fail, fail big!
November 28, 2017 at 10:58 am
Oh my! Partial to the cows since I am from the dairy state!
November 28, 2017 at 11:31 am
I thought the elongated cows were particularly lovable!
