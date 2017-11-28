Panorama-Palooza

Panoramic photos can be glorious, if done correctly. Today’s post is not about that.

I thought it would be fun to explore the wide, wide, wide world of panorama fails. These are yanked, with great glee, from the internet, so I didn’t even try to attribute them. A few of the articles I read suggested these photos “opened up the gates of hell,” but they mostly just made me laugh.

And now, for the nutty photos. No subject seemed to be safe from Picassoing by the phone feature. Cats, for example, are particularly adept at screwing up your panoramic photos:

Of course, dogs couldn’t let cats have all the attention, either:

And of course, the rest of the animal kingdom had to get in on the act:

But as wacky as the animals are, it’s really the people that entertained me the most:

There are thousands more, so if you’re looking to waste some time, check out the panorama fails Tumblr.