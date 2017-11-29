My very favorite music and video innovators, OK Go, have done it again! I cannot stop watching this stunning video for their song, “Obsession.” This time, the band’s seemingly-bottomless well of creativity has them using stop motion to capture a total of 567 printers, spitting out sheets of paper to create an animated wall, across which they fly using harnesses and wires. I honestly can’t imagine what kind of imagination you’d have to have to come up with some of the visual tricks and manipulations in this brilliant work.
“What you’re about to see is real: 1 band, 567 printers, and a lot of paper. By the time you see this, all of the paper will have been recycled, and the proceeds given to Greenpeace.”
The band teamed up with the Double A paper company to create “world’s first paper mapping” project. OK Go reported on Twitter that the video release had to be postponed due to a glitch caused by YouTube’s Auto HD function. The new feature resulted in “some pretty intense distortion during a few sections, because when the the colors and patterns get crazy, there’s actually just too much information flying by for YouTube’s normal HD compression.” It is recommended that you view the video on either 1440p or 2160p to reduce the distortion.
Whatever the resolution, I hope you love it as much as I do!
You can check out all OK Go’s creative endeavors on their website.
And in case you’re interested in how these beautiful ideas come to this fascinating group of people, they did an absolutely hypnotic Ted Talk!
Okay, just one more thing. They did a live colaborative performance at a recording of This American Life that I really think you’re going to enjoy!
November 29, 2017 at 7:56 am
I’m honestly not keen on the song but that video is fantastic. They come up with (or someone does on their behalf) the best ideas for music videos and I love that they use old school methods for the effects.
November 29, 2017 at 8:28 am
I love that about them, too. I don’t mind the song, but oh, that video!
November 29, 2017 at 8:14 am
Wow that is really good. I could never imagine something like that, making it actually happen its amazing.
November 29, 2017 at 8:29 am
These guys are absolute mad geniuses. I love how they think!
November 29, 2017 at 9:03 am
This is insane creativity but I keep seeing the mess someone has to clean up,LOL
November 29, 2017 at 10:03 am
LOL! I know what you mean. I kept imagining the poor sot hanging around with a push broom just out of frame. At least they recycled the paper and are donating the proceeds of the video to charity!
November 29, 2017 at 9:25 am
Cool! What incredible creativity. Thank goodness for the artists in this world who can pull the rest of us out of our doldrums.
Reminds me of another OK Go video you posted awhile back called Skyscrapers, which was one of the best music videos I’ve ever seen.
November 29, 2017 at 10:04 am
I love that one. I honestly love all their videos. I’m always thrilled that someone is keeping the music video industry alive. It’s such a cool medium. I miss the days when I could turn on MTV at any hour and see music videos.
November 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm
These guys are my obsession too since you brought them to my attention! They are fun and creative (like you!).
November 29, 2017 at 1:23 pm
That’s high praise! Thank you!
