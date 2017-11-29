My very favorite music and video innovators, OK Go, have done it again! I cannot stop watching this stunning video for their song, “Obsession.” This time, the band’s seemingly-bottomless well of creativity has them using stop motion to capture a total of 567 printers, spitting out sheets of paper to create an animated wall, across which they fly using harnesses and wires. I honestly can’t imagine what kind of imagination you’d have to have to come up with some of the visual tricks and manipulations in this brilliant work.

“What you’re about to see is real: 1 band, 567 printers, and a lot of paper. By the time you see this, all of the paper will have been recycled, and the proceeds given to Greenpeace.”

The band teamed up with the Double A paper company to create “world’s first paper mapping” project. OK Go reported on Twitter that the video release had to be postponed due to a glitch caused by YouTube’s Auto HD function. The new feature resulted in “some pretty intense distortion during a few sections, because when the the colors and patterns get crazy, there’s actually just too much information flying by for YouTube’s normal HD compression.” It is recommended that you view the video on either 1440p or 2160p to reduce the distortion.

Whatever the resolution, I hope you love it as much as I do!

You can check out all OK Go’s creative endeavors on their website.

And in case you’re interested in how these beautiful ideas come to this fascinating group of people, they did an absolutely hypnotic Ted Talk!

Okay, just one more thing. They did a live colaborative performance at a recording of This American Life that I really think you’re going to enjoy!