Nature Boy

An avid outdoorsman, artist Gordon Pembridge has had the good fortune to be surrounded for most of his life by the very best of nature. After spending the first ten years of his life in Kenya, he and his family transplanted to New Zealand, and the abundant life found in those two countries have served as his inspiration ever since. Pembridge begins with a block of wood taken from a storm-felled tree. The block is turned on a lathe until he’s achieved the right shape. Once the vessel is finished and dried, he draws his designs directly onto the wood, then hand carves and meticulously paints the vessels until they seem to be teeming with life. You can see photos of his process here.

Pembridge has an incredible talent for layering plants and creatures, and I’m hopelessly in love his with lush-looking vessels. This is one artist I’m definitely going to be checking in with regularly. Can’t wait to see what he does next!

Now, here’s a little music to listen to while you ogle Pembridge’s amazing work. Enjoy!

All images property of Gordon Pembridge.