My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Nature Boy

by 21 Comments

nature

Gordon Pembridge

An avid outdoorsman, artist Gordon Pembridge has had the good fortune to be surrounded for most of his life by the very best of nature. After spending the first ten years of his life in Kenya, he and his family transplanted to New Zealand, and the abundant life found in those two countries have served as his inspiration ever since. Pembridge begins with a block of wood taken from a storm-felled tree. The block is turned on a lathe until he’s achieved the right shape. Once the vessel is finished and dried, he draws his designs directly onto the wood, then hand carves and meticulously paints the vessels until they seem to be teeming with life. You can see photos of his process here.

Pembridge has an incredible talent for layering plants and creatures, and I’m hopelessly in love his with lush-looking vessels. This is one artist I’m definitely going to be checking in with regularly. Can’t wait to see what he does next!

Now, here’s a little music to listen to while you ogle Pembridge’s amazing work. Enjoy!

All images property of Gordon Pembridge.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

21 thoughts on “Nature Boy

Leave a comment

  1. That Invisible Guy!
    April 12, 2017 at 6:15 am

    nice! these wooden bowls you mean?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Dysis
    April 12, 2017 at 6:46 am

    These are truly beautiful. I love the birds.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. @spencermecloe
    April 12, 2017 at 6:47 am

    I agree with you he is very talented

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Kaz
    April 12, 2017 at 6:58 am

    Awesome work

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. roberta m
    April 12, 2017 at 8:49 am

    These are incredible-thank you for showcasing his talent!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. dawnkinster
    April 12, 2017 at 9:31 am

    What an interesting concept…to find one beautiful thing and share it with all of us. Every day. I bet that keeps you feeling positive most days! Thanks for spreading the joy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Avid Observer
    April 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Such perfect work would have surely needed a lot of patience. Amazing work 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. notewords
    April 12, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Reblogged this on notewords and commented:
    The amazing art of Gordon Pembridge. Enjoy, just enjoy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. cckittenknits
    April 12, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Totally amazing work!! The one with the giraffe on it catches my eye the most. What talent!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s