Etsomnia™ 134: Throwing Shade

The description says ‘coffin dweller,’ but I think they look more ‘parents’ basement dweller.’

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

While I do wear sunglasses year ’round, the approach of summer always inspires me to step up my shades game. And since we’ll be spending more time in Fire Island this year, shopping for summer-related supplies lets me prolong the happy anticipation. Let the hilarity begin…

shades 1

Oooh! Want! By Spunglasses

Is it just me, or are the spikes and glitter hearts sending a mixed message?

Ridiculous? Sure, but I know someone who would love them. (That’s right, ASEP, I’m talking to you!)

Just the thing for when you are feeling groovy… By BackThennishVintage

Though these could have been designed by my 4-year-old niece, they would no doubt be right at home at the science march.

Oh, yes. Very Etsy!

Rude.

I’m sure I couldn’t pull them off, but on the model, they’re perfection! By CrewVibes

These are to sunglasses what this is to bathing suits.

I assume these come with a guidedog and a cane, because you’re definitely not seeing out of them.

Iris Apfel would thoroughly approved! By TrunkGypsies

Looks like someone has been raiding the dumpster behind the crafts store again…

Strong brows are very in this year.

$100 steampunk sunglasses my ass. Those are $10 welding goggles!

Sunglasses made from recycled skateboards. What a cool idea! By 7plis

These fabulous things should come with a receding hairline and a piano! By TheBangCultVintage

Rave sunglasses. Maybe if your rave is happening here

Finally! Something to go with my snow suit!

No time to wax? These glasses have got you covered! Literally.

  3. onecreativefamily
    April 13, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Funny, but now the question of the day is which pair did you purchase?

  4. Anthony
    April 13, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I am not sure I agree with the bathing suit analogy. There is way more material in those sunglasses.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      April 13, 2017 at 9:03 am

      There’s a formula I go by when dressing for an event. You either show legs or cleavage, never both. By that way of thinking, the only thing that could balance out that bathing suit is a pillowcase over your head.

      • Anthony
        April 13, 2017 at 9:07 am

        Maybe if it was paired with thigh-high boots.
        Cleavage or legs…..not both. I watch a lot of movies and I think there are quite a few people who do not subscribe (ascribe?) to your point of view.
        I, however, (hopefully) understand the difference between sexual and sensual and can appreciate your point of view.

      • Donna from MyOBT
        April 13, 2017 at 9:58 am

        It’s a red carpet rule a stylist I used to know taught me. It’s nearly impossible to look classy and legit if all your goodies are on display at once. Loved your comments about the thigh-high boots…

  6. saywhatumean2say
    April 13, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I’ll take a pair of Groovy with a side of Iris Apfel please. I’m still thinking about the small square sunglasses and bathing suit for my two year old godgranddaughter. Thanx for a whimsical tour Donna.
    ~~dru~~

  8. The Grateful Dead
    April 13, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Lol. Awesome collection… Loved it! ☺️

