Repost: Exuberant Color

Suzani 2-seater sofa by NameDesignStudio

NameDesignStudio

9/1/15: When this sofa popped up in my Etsy feed, I thought, oh, goodie! Etsomnia fodder! But the longer I looked at it, and the more I looked around NameDesignStudio‘s shop, the more I realized how well designed it all is. I also realized all the exuberantly interesting color combinations were actually cheering me up.

The furniture immediately reminded me of “Ugly Betty,” (which is fantastic, and if you didn’t watch it, go fix that now!), but in all the best ways.

These folks are not afraid of color, and their furniture makes a bold – I mean BOLD – statement. But I can see it working in the right setting. If it’s one-of-a-kind, handmade statement pieces with loads of personality you’re searching for, your search is over. Their pieces are definitely not for everyone, but even if you don’t want to live with them, they sure are fun to look at!

You can see more of Name Design Studio’s cheerful work on Instagram.

Smiley patchwork armchair

IKAT 2-Seater Sofa (If I had a place for this one, I would make it mine!)

Suzani box armchair - pink claw

2 x vintage armchairs - orange rose

BOHEMIAN SOFA

4 x colorful Thonet chairs (I am in love with these!)

Colorful Gobelin Sofa

Suzani armchair & matching pouf - deep purple

Gobelin chaise lounge

Suzani box armchair - yellow claw

2 x Vintage Armchairs - black king

Loveseat - rainbow

Striped Wing patchwork sofa

  2. janhaltn
    January 9, 2022 at 9:11 am

    I must admit they are beautiful. Just not for my house but I bet a lot of people would add them. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    January 9, 2022 at 10:10 am

    They are bold for sure.

  4. swallowridge2
    January 9, 2022 at 10:18 am

    I love the Suazni with the birds!

