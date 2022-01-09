Repost: Exuberant Color

9/1/15: When this sofa popped up in my Etsy feed, I thought, oh, goodie! Etsomnia fodder! But the longer I looked at it, and the more I looked around NameDesignStudio‘s shop, the more I realized how well designed it all is. I also realized all the exuberantly interesting color combinations were actually cheering me up.
The furniture immediately reminded me of “Ugly Betty,” (which is fantastic, and if you didn’t watch it, go fix that now!), but in all the best ways.
These folks are not afraid of color, and their furniture makes a bold – I mean BOLD – statement. But I can see it working in the right setting. If it’s one-of-a-kind, handmade statement pieces with loads of personality you’re searching for, your search is over. Their pieces are definitely not for everyone, but even if you don’t want to live with them, they sure are fun to look at!
You can see more of Name Design Studio’s cheerful work on Instagram.
January 9, 2022 at 6:09 am
So much beauty and whimsy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
January 9, 2022 at 11:41 am
I find them so uplifting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 9, 2022 at 9:11 am
I must admit they are beautiful. Just not for my house but I bet a lot of people would add them. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 9, 2022 at 11:42 am
If you had a plain enough room, one piece would be a lovely addition. I don’t know how to live plain, though…
LikeLike
January 9, 2022 at 10:10 am
They are bold for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 9, 2022 at 11:43 am
I find them very cheerful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 9, 2022 at 10:18 am
I love the Suazni with the birds!
LikeLike
January 9, 2022 at 11:44 am
Isn’t that sweet? I thought that ottoman was probably the one piece I could manage to incorporate into my living room.
LikeLike