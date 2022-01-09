Repost: Exuberant Color

9/1/15: When this sofa popped up in my Etsy feed, I thought, oh, goodie! Etsomnia fodder! But the longer I looked at it, and the more I looked around NameDesignStudio‘s shop, the more I realized how well designed it all is. I also realized all the exuberantly interesting color combinations were actually cheering me up.

The furniture immediately reminded me of “Ugly Betty,” (which is fantastic, and if you didn’t watch it, go fix that now!), but in all the best ways.

These folks are not afraid of color, and their furniture makes a bold – I mean BOLD – statement. But I can see it working in the right setting. If it’s one-of-a-kind, handmade statement pieces with loads of personality you’re searching for, your search is over. Their pieces are definitely not for everyone, but even if you don’t want to live with them, they sure are fun to look at!

You can see more of Name Design Studio’s cheerful work on Instagram.