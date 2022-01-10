Let It Snow

Alexey Kljatov

A few days ago, NYC got our first real snowfall of the year. Happily, it was the lovely white fluffy stuff (and not the grey heavy crap it will eventually turn into). Looking out on all that white got me thinking about snowflakes, so today, we’re looking at the snowflake photography of self-taught Moscow photographer, Alexey Kljatov.

“This is the true wonder of physics, that only random changes of temperature and humidity around growing crystals produces something so unique and beautiful to our eyes.” – Alexey Kljatov

I know it’s a ridiculously obvious thing to say, but I was honestly blown away by the sheer volume of completely different snowflake shapes captured by Kljatov. I had trouble restraining myself, so forgive me if I got a bit carried away below. However, I’m not the only one in love with his photos. Kljatov’s work has been published by NASA, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Esquire, The Daily Mail, NBC News, and USA Today, and his snowflake macro-photography hangs in private and public collections around the world.

You can purchase Alexey Kljatov’s wonderful photos on his retail website and you can see more of his work on Instagram, and Facebook.