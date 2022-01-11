Minimalist Menagerie

Lee Sangsoo

Sculptor Lee Sangsoo takes strips of metal and turns them into gorgeous, minimalist sculptures. While the pieces’ details are quite spare, their subject’s identity immediately comes through. What a talent! Sangsoo says his style was initially inspired by Picasso’s small abstract animal drawings.

“The painting is in an imaginary space, but the sculpture is real. You can see, you can touch, and you can feel the air. It exists as human beings exist. Since we live in a three-dimensional space, it is attractive to do three-dimensional art.” – Lee Sangsoo

I especially love the movement in Sangsoo’s sculptures, and the colors he uses – sometimes true to life, sometimes larger than life – really add something special to his pieces. He also plays with scale; his pieces can range from 1 to 50 or more feet!

You can see all of Lee Sangsoo’s marvelous sculptures on Instagram.