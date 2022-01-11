Minimalist Menagerie

Sculptor Lee Sangsoo takes strips of metal and turns them into gorgeous, minimalist sculptures. While the pieces’ details are quite spare, their subject’s identity immediately comes through. What a talent! Sangsoo says his style was initially inspired by Picasso’s small abstract animal drawings.
“The painting is in an imaginary space, but the sculpture is real. You can see, you can touch, and you can feel the air. It exists as human beings exist. Since we live in a three-dimensional space, it is attractive to do three-dimensional art.”– Lee Sangsoo
I especially love the movement in Sangsoo’s sculptures, and the colors he uses – sometimes true to life, sometimes larger than life – really add something special to his pieces. He also plays with scale; his pieces can range from 1 to 50 or more feet!
You can see all of Lee Sangsoo’s marvelous sculptures on Instagram.
January 11, 2022 at 7:00 am
January 11, 2022 at 10:51 am
That sounds like an amazing story! What an experience. Good luck with the book! Looking forward to reading it.
January 11, 2022 at 7:24 am
These are fabulous sculptures. I love that they are both chunky and solid but also sinuous and dynamic. I think the looping lines of the feline sculptures are especially successful but I also love the stag and the pig. Actually I love them all.
January 11, 2022 at 10:53 am
I am so impressed with the artist’s eye and amazing command of the materials. You’re right; the cats are the most successful, but somehow they all
work!
January 11, 2022 at 9:35 am
I also like all of them. I like the birds a little more than the dogs but it was close. I would be happy to see one of them in Ocala FL. Hell put one in the Walmart parking lot. 🙂 Hal
January 11, 2022 at 9:42 am
Hal–you are so funny. I think these need to be in a bit more upscale place….like Target. 🤣
January 11, 2022 at 10:54 am
Target parking lot it is!
January 11, 2022 at 10:54 am
I like the birds that can be mounted on a perch in your house. That’s a cool way to display art! (And the cat couldn’t knock it over…)
January 11, 2022 at 10:25 am
Well again I have no idea how to twist metal so large but they are really great. I really love the swans.
January 11, 2022 at 10:55 am
The swans are among my favorites!
