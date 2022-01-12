Bolero (the Hard Way)

Yesterday, I stumbled upon the most fascinating version of Ravel’s Bolero ever. I have no words. (Imagine that!) The Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1 is known for serious cello performances with a twist. They have cultivated their reputation as an “untraditional cello ensemble.” I love the group’s mastery of the music, but I especially enjoyed their sense of humor, not something typically associated with classical music.

“The year 2008 brought the fulfillment of a long-awaited dream of mine: to create an untraditional cello ensemble intending on forging new paths in the classical concert world.” – Gerhard Kaufmann, founder of the Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1

Here is the Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1, showing it’s nice to share.

You can learn more about the Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1 on their website and on YouTube.