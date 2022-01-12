My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Bolero (the Hard Way)

by 12 Comments

Yesterday, I stumbled upon the most fascinating version of Ravel’s Bolero ever. I have no words. (Imagine that!) The Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1 is known for serious cello performances with a twist. They have cultivated their reputation as an “untraditional cello ensemble.” I love the group’s mastery of the music, but I especially enjoyed their sense of humor, not something typically associated with classical music.

“The year 2008 brought the fulfillment of a long-awaited dream of mine: to create an untraditional cello ensemble intending on forging new paths in the classical concert world.”

– Gerhard Kaufmann, founder of the Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1

Here is the Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1, showing it’s nice to share.

You can learn more about the Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1 on their website and on YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “Bolero (the Hard Way)

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 12, 2022 at 7:24 am

    Those were fun to watch and the performances are very creative. It strikes me that they are a bit of a twist on a one-man-band.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    January 12, 2022 at 9:34 am

    Thanks, Donna for giving me a great way to spend my morning. I am only sorry they did not play the entire Bolero. I think the ending of it is the best part. Yes, I did find a complete version and listened to all of it. If I female is less than 70 years old she is a “girl” in my world. No offense I hope. About ten years ago there were three girls that were classical violinists but played new age. Sorry, I can’t remember the name of their group but I will be hunting for it when I get time. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. lois
    January 12, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Bolero has always been my all-time favorite music, so I loved this! This group is fabulous. My husband even came into the room to see what I was listening to–great stuff, Donna!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    January 12, 2022 at 10:25 am

    They really know their stuff. Fun!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Cloma Ka
    January 12, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    For me, I always think of this animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pgANtzO2G4
    My favorite animation from that is the one right after (CAUTION: major crys ahead): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APSEYn7CqzQ

    Like

    Reply
  6. Elise
    January 12, 2022 at 1:45 pm

    Omg! Donna, that was amazing!! I just love your stuff!

    Sent from my iPad

    >

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. swallowridge2
    January 12, 2022 at 7:24 pm

    So weird but th y nailed it.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.