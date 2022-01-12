Bolero (the Hard Way)

Yesterday, I stumbled upon the most fascinating version of Ravel’s Bolero ever. I have no words. (Imagine that!) The Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1 is known for serious cello performances with a twist. They have cultivated their reputation as an “untraditional cello ensemble.” I love the group’s mastery of the music, but I especially enjoyed their sense of humor, not something typically associated with classical music.
“The year 2008 brought the fulfillment of a long-awaited dream of mine: to create an untraditional cello ensemble intending on forging new paths in the classical concert world.”– Gerhard Kaufmann, founder of the Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1
Here is the Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1, showing it’s nice to share.
You can learn more about the Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1 on their website and on YouTube.
January 12, 2022 at 7:24 am
Those were fun to watch and the performances are very creative. It strikes me that they are a bit of a twist on a one-man-band.
January 12, 2022 at 1:09 pm
That’s a really interesting observation! One instrument rather than one person. Cool!
January 12, 2022 at 9:34 am
Thanks, Donna for giving me a great way to spend my morning. I am only sorry they did not play the entire Bolero. I think the ending of it is the best part. Yes, I did find a complete version and listened to all of it. If I female is less than 70 years old she is a “girl” in my world. No offense I hope. About ten years ago there were three girls that were classical violinists but played new age. Sorry, I can’t remember the name of their group but I will be hunting for it when I get time. Hal
January 12, 2022 at 1:10 pm
I had to locate and listen to all of Bolero (with a full orchestra) after finding them, too!
January 12, 2022 at 9:40 am
Bolero has always been my all-time favorite music, so I loved this! This group is fabulous. My husband even came into the room to see what I was listening to–great stuff, Donna!
January 12, 2022 at 1:11 pm
I’m so glad! I love the piece, and it was one of my mother’s faves, too. Always reminds me of her.
January 12, 2022 at 10:25 am
They really know their stuff. Fun!
January 12, 2022 at 1:11 pm
Makes me wish I were a fly on the wall when they got the idea. Must have been a fun conversation!
January 12, 2022 at 12:10 pm
For me, I always think of this animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pgANtzO2G4
My favorite animation from that is the one right after (CAUTION: major crys ahead): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APSEYn7CqzQ
January 12, 2022 at 1:14 pm
Thank you so much! I’ve never seen either of those. They were amazing!
January 12, 2022 at 1:45 pm
Omg! Donna, that was amazing!! I just love your stuff!
January 12, 2022 at 7:24 pm
So weird but th y nailed it.
