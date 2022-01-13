Etsomnia™ 333: Gifts for Frenemies

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
As we’ve seen over the years, Etsy can be an absolute goldmine of
, lovely , unique . However, it’s also proven itself to be a great place to get heartfelt gifts , like odd things for people you gifts . Whether you’re don’t actually like or just want to celebrating your frenemy status someone anonymously prank , Etsy is the shopping site for you! who annoys you
For more Etsy fun
, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
This seems oddly specific… By CABfayre
I know it’s supposed to be a bad pet portrait, but I still find it kind of lovable. By RealBadPetPortraits
Someone actually bought this. Can you imagine?
Um, thanks? By Meoworneverstitch
Now, this is just funny! By GSGiftsByGeorgia
Who, me? By TheCarbonCrusader
I confess I kind of relate to this one. By WordSmithMakery
Device that will beep for up to 3 years. Pure evil. Also, I want one. By AnnoyingPCB The best part of the listing is the disclaimer: “Annoying PCB will not be held responsible for insanity, divorce, complaints to HR, unnecessary fire alarm battery replacement, or children cleaning their rooms trying to find what’s beeping.”
And we all know what that means… By LemonDesignTees
I quite like this, actually. By ShadyDayGreets
Glitter bombs are so nightmarish! (So who can we send one to?) By DickAtYourDoor
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
January 13, 2022 at 6:55 am
I wonder if that glitter bomb would constitute assault?
January 13, 2022 at 7:11 am
I had a visceral reaction to that final image. As a preschool teacher, I have had to deal with way too much spilled glitter in my life to have any other reaction. I think the artist behind the Real Bad Pet Portraits is doing themselves a disservice. I clicked through the link and viewed several of their portraits and I think they are charming and full of personality.
January 13, 2022 at 9:38 am
Oh…I say Bless your heart all the time ..but …I really mean I want to bless your heart.
January 13, 2022 at 9:51 am
I live in Florida. Bless your heart every single darn day…
