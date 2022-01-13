Etsomnia™ 333: Gifts for Frenemies

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As we’ve seen over the years, Etsy can be an absolute goldmine of lovely, unique, heartfelt gifts. However, it’s also proven itself to be a great place to get odd things, like gifts for people you don’t actually like. Whether you’re celebrating your frenemy status or just want to anonymously prank someone who annoys you, Etsy is the shopping site for you!

This seems oddly specific… By CABfayre

I know it’s supposed to be a bad pet portrait, but I still find it kind of lovable. By RealBadPetPortraits

Someone actually bought this. Can you imagine?

Um, thanks? By Meoworneverstitch

Now, this is just funny! By GSGiftsByGeorgia

Who, me? By TheCarbonCrusader

I confess I kind of relate to this one. By WordSmithMakery

Device that will beep for up to 3 years. Pure evil. Also, I want one. By AnnoyingPCB

The best part of the listing is the disclaimer: “Annoying PCB will not be held responsible for insanity, divorce, complaints to HR, unnecessary fire alarm battery replacement, or children cleaning their rooms trying to find what’s beeping.”

And we all know what that means… By LemonDesignTees

I quite like this, actually. By ShadyDayGreets

Glitter bombs are so nightmarish! (So who can we send one to?) By DickAtYourDoor