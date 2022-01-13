My OBT

Etsomnia™ 333: Gifts for Frenemies

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As we’ve seen over the years, Etsy can be an absolute goldmine of lovely, unique, heartfelt gifts. However, it’s also proven itself to be a great place to get odd things, like gifts for people you don’t actually like. Whether you’re celebrating your frenemy status or just want to anonymously prank someone who annoys you, Etsy is the shopping site for you!

This seems oddly specific… By CABfayre
I know it’s supposed to be a bad pet portrait, but I still find it kind of lovable. By RealBadPetPortraits
Someone actually bought this. Can you imagine?
Um, thanks? By Meoworneverstitch
Now, this is just funny! By GSGiftsByGeorgia
Who, me? By TheCarbonCrusader
I confess I kind of relate to this one. By WordSmithMakery
Device that will beep for up to 3 years. Pure evil. Also, I want one. By AnnoyingPCB
The best part of the listing is the disclaimer: “Annoying PCB will not be held responsible for insanity, divorce, complaints to HR, unnecessary fire alarm battery replacement, or children cleaning their rooms trying to find what’s beeping.”
And we all know what that means… By LemonDesignTees
I quite like this, actually. By ShadyDayGreets
Glitter bombs are so nightmarish! (So who can we send one to?) By DickAtYourDoor

  1. swallowridge2
    January 13, 2022 at 6:55 am

    I wonder if that glitter bomb would constitute assault?

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 13, 2022 at 7:11 am

    I had a visceral reaction to that final image. As a preschool teacher, I have had to deal with way too much spilled glitter in my life to have any other reaction. I think the artist behind the Real Bad Pet Portraits is doing themselves a disservice. I clicked through the link and viewed several of their portraits and I think they are charming and full of personality.

  3. bcparkison
    January 13, 2022 at 9:38 am

    Oh…I say Bless your heart all the time ..but …I really mean I want to bless your heart.

  4. lois
    January 13, 2022 at 9:51 am

    I live in Florida. Bless your heart every single darn day…

