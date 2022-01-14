Super Foods

Gaku

Japanese food artist Kishimoto Takehiro (A.K.A. Gaku) is a master of the arts of Thai fruit carving and the Japanese food carving known as mukimono. His creations take hours to complete, and often incorporate the color gradients and differences in texture found in the fruit or vegetable being carved. The way the artist uses the natural attributes of his medium is truly remarkable. What an amazing skill to be able to see what the fruit or vegetable could become!

