Super Foods

Japanese food artist Kishimoto Takehiro (A.K.A. Gaku) is a master of the arts of Thai fruit carving and the Japanese food carving known as mukimono. His creations take hours to complete, and often incorporate the color gradients and differences in texture found in the fruit or vegetable being carved. The way the artist uses the natural attributes of his medium is truly remarkable. What an amazing skill to be able to see what the fruit or vegetable could become!
You can see all of Gaku’s beautiful food carvings on Instagram and Twitter.
January 14, 2022 at 6:44 am
Guess he was never taught to not play with your food. 🙂 WOW what a great job with all of them. Hal
January 14, 2022 at 6:51 am
HAHA!
January 14, 2022 at 11:47 am
They really are stunning!
January 14, 2022 at 6:50 am
Spectacular work – I love the rabbit holding a carrot.
January 14, 2022 at 11:47 am
I thought that was so clever!
